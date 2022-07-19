ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Wixom man found shot dead in pickup truck on I-96 service drive; Weed and large amount of cash also found

By Robin Murdoch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police say a 39-year-old man is dead after an altercation unfolded between him and another suspect inside a pickup truck on the city's west side Monday night. Police are still trying to unravel the events that led up to the murder, which included the...

Comments / 6

MrBill
1d ago

weed? not marijuana? who's writing this? are you still in your teens?

Reply(2)
10
 

#Detroit Police#Murder#Violent Crime#The Davison Service Drive
