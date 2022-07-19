Gerald “Jerry” Conlon, 89, of Ruthven

Services for 94-year-old Darwin “Dutch” Mahin of Estherville will be Saturday, July 23rd at 10:30am Redeemer Lutheran Church in Estherville. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7pm at the Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville.
Services for 64-year-old Marcie Zittritsch of Spencer will be Saturday, July 23rd at 10:30am at the Warner Funeral Chapel in Spencer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral services for 82-year-old Harold Bryan of Spencer will be Friday, July 22nd, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer with burial at Lonetree Cemetery in Everly. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Services for 86-year-old Janis “Jake” Brennan of Emmetsburg will be Friday, July 22nd, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 3:30 to 7:00 at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg...
A Celebration of Life for 91-year-old Jake DeJong of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, July 23rd, at 11:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Spirit Lake with burial at Worthington Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake...
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple vehicle crashes over the last week. Just after 5 a.m. on July 11th Morgan Barrientos of Spencer hit an unfinished portion of a bridge being built along 360th Street by Emmetsburg when she drove on the wrong side of the construction zone barriers. No injuries were reported and Barrientos’s truck received an estimated $4,000 in damage and they were cited for Failure to Maintain Control.
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A vacant house that went up in flames Wednesday in Fort Dodge has been ruled arson by the city's fire chief. Firefighters were called to 502 N. 17thSt. at 7:32 a.m. for a report of a house fire. When crews arrived, they found flames coming...
A Spencer man has been sentenced to serve between ten years and life in prison on a methamphetamine conspiracy charge. 35-year-old Kenneth Block pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Sioux City to conspire to distribute methamphetamine. At the plea hearing, Block admitted that from February through September of last year, he and others distributed at least 2.5 kilograms of meth in the Spencer area. On September 29th of last year, Block was found with approximately 170 grams of ice methamphetamine after giving consent to search his car.
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man has pled guilty in federal court to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine this week. 35 year old Kenneth Alan Block said he and other individuals distributed at least 2.5 kilograms of meth in the Spencer area between February and September of 2021. Block was arrested in late September last year when police found 170 grams of meth after consenting to a search of his car.
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair has announced the return of some featured days, and the addition of a new one for 2022. Tuesday, September 13th will be FFA Day, sponsored by Summit Carbon Solutions. The day will include a college fair with eight institutions, a key note from former National FFA Officer Jason Wetzler, and other leadership workshops.
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Residents still living in a Spencer Trailer Park where the power has been cut will have to brave at LEAST two more weeks without air-conditioning. Park owner Bill Caskey and resident Margaret George filed a motion in Clay County district court to have the electricity – which was cut the morning of July 12th – restored immediately.
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Iowa Economic Development Director Debi Durham visited the Spencer Family YMCA as part of a tour of local businesses on Friday. CEO Nathan Prezlow and Childcare Director Amy Keuhler walked Durham through the facility, showcasing the programs and facilities they’ve been able to implement with the funding they’ve received so far. The main focus of the tour was the childcare portion, as it is their most utilized function.
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — An arrest has been made as part of an investigation into a stolen vehicle from earlier this year. In April, the Storm Lake Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle from Oneida Street in Storm Lake and entered the vehicle’s information into a national database. In May the vehicle was spotted abandoned in rural Woodbury County and evidence from inside the vehicle was collected and sent to the State Crime Lab in Ankeny for testing.
Sibley, IA (KICD) — 50 year old Christine Anne Lynch of Sanborn pled guilty to charges of first offense Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine and Marijuana last week. Lynch originally pled not guilty at her arraignment following her arrest in April of last year. In addition to more than...
Fort Dodge, Iowa — State prison officials say a 56-year-old man serving a life sentence for kidnapping and stabbing a woman has died just days before he was scheduled for a parole hearing. William Harrison Barbee of Sioux City was 17 when he kidnapped a woman at knifepoint from...
PRIMGHAR—A 29-year-old Dows man was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, near Primghar on charges of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Michael Robert Korth stemmed from the stop of a 2004...
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– The City of Okoboji will be hitting a milestone birthday later this week. Mayor VanderWoude read the proclamation into the record at the regular City Council meeting earlier this month and declared July 28th to be Okoboji Centennial Day.
Orleans, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man was hurt in a single vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in Northern Dickinson County. The Iowa State Patrol says 70-year-old Robert Barber was eastbound on 260th Avenue near Orleans around 4:30 when his pickup left the road and collided with a utility pole.
Comments / 0