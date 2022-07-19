Gerald “Jerry” Conlon, 89, of Ruthven

A Spencer man has been sentenced to serve between ten years and life in prison on a methamphetamine conspiracy charge. 35-year-old Kenneth Block pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Sioux City to conspire to distribute methamphetamine. At the plea hearing, Block admitted that from February through September of last year, he and others distributed at least 2.5 kilograms of meth in the Spencer area. On September 29th of last year, Block was found with approximately 170 grams of ice methamphetamine after giving consent to search his car.

