Connecticut State

Connecticut attorney general fines Eversource $1.8 million over accusations utility deceptively marketed natural gas connections

By Stephen Singer Hartford Courant
 1 day ago
Line workers competed in May at the Tolland Area Work Center during the Eversource Rodeo Competition. Among the events was a race to the top of utility poles. (Sean Patrick Fowler)

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Tuesday fined Eversource Energy Inc. $1.8 million, the second state penalty in seven months over alleged deceptive marketing practices related to natural gas connections.

“Eversource misled homeowners to get them to switch to natural gas,” he said in a statement. “These high-pressure tactics are unacceptable coming from any business, much less a regulated utility.”

[ Kevin Rennie: Eversource’s marketing campaign didn’t live up to billing in my neighborhood ]

Eversource will pay $1.6 million to Operation Fuel, which helps low-income ratepayers, and $200,000 to the attorney general’s office for consumer education and enforcement, Tong said.

Eversource spokeswoman Tricia Modifica said the Berlin-based utility is “pleased to resolve this matter in a cooperative and constructive way by providing help to utility customers through Operation Fuel and the attorney general’s consumer education fund.”

The state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority in December fined Eversource $1.8 million for failing to disclose whether marketing materials for gas connections were paid for by shareholders, ratepayers or both, in violation of Connecticut law.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull in January. Photo by Cloe Poisson/Special to the Courant (Cloe Poisson / Special to the Courant)

Tong opened an investigation following a report in August 2021 by columnist Kevin Rennie of The Hartford Courant about notices from Eversource claiming homeowners in South Windsor would be unable to connect to natural gas when their road was resurfaced due to a “paving moratorium.”

Rennie reported that an Eversource representative later said the marketing materials referencing repaving and a cash back offer deadline were sent in error and the utility apologized.

Following its investigation last year, PURA said Eversource made “little, if any, good faith efforts” to achieve compliance “aside from a complete halt to its marketing efforts in this area.” Regulators said Eversource understood its obligation under state law “because nowhere in the record does Eversource demonstrate any instances where it inquired about the meaning of the statute” with PURA.

PURA calculated the fine as $500 for each of the 3,594 people who received marketing materials that did not include required advertising disclosures.

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com.

ThatGuy1234
1d ago

PURA needs to do its job and lower electricity rates... why is it the most expensive utility by far? how do the rate increases keep getting approved? follow the money because we smell corruption!

Allen Szykula
1d ago

oh don't worrie expect rate hikes to pay for their fines. companies like ever source that profit off of necessities. need to be turned into not for profit agencies. you should be allowed to profit off of a need to keep your house warm food cold and and the ability to cook your meals. especially since their isn't a wide range of alternatives on how to accomplish those needs.

Elizabeth Elliott
1d ago

I am so sick of Eversource. They put up new equipment in Elm St and we have lost power I don't know how many times. On top of that, we are on a budget, was paying $116 a month and when I called for a new budget, it went up to $137 a month and the reason, we used more electricity then they year before. I laughed. It is just my husband and I and we do laundry maybe once a week, use the oven maybe 2 or 3 times a week. We don't use our dishwasher. We have 2 air conditioners going right now, but they were not being used for quite a while and we have 2 tvs going, when we finally turn them on. We bought a new furnace/water heater about 5 years ago and we have it serviced every fall. So, I don't know where they get that we used more electricity last year, especially when it is only the two of us. We don't even shower that often anymore, since we are both retired. So where are they getting their figures.

