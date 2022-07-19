ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Message In A Bottle Found 27 Years Later Along Texas Beach

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niGAu_0gkxuMyo00
Photo : Getty Images

A message in a bottle was found 27 years after it was left behind along a Texas beach.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the bottle was found by a group picking up more than 400 pounds of trash at Highland Bayou Park.

Terry Pettijohn explained, "I'm walking along the shore there, and I saw the bottle. It was buried about halfway. I said, you know, I think we've got a note in the bottle."

The note inside read, "It you find this please call." It then listed two numbers. "If not home, leave it on answer machine. Please leave #." There were four signatures at the bottom.

Pettijohn said that as soon as they read the note they called the numbers, but they were no longer in service. They were able to track down one of the signatures on Facebook.

Brian Standefer said, "I had to do a double take on the piece of cardboard. [I thought] that's my phone number. That's my handwriting. That's my signature."

Standefer says that he remembers putting the note in the bottle with three of his friends sometime around 1995. He was only 10 years old and remembers dropping the bottle about two miles from where it was found.

He said, "I [remember] the people we were with. Drew, Travis, and Lance. We said, maybe one day we'll be able to find this treasure. Honestly, I forgot about it."

Standefer said finding the note is extra special right now because one of the friends, Travis, recently passed away. He said, "This gives me goosebumps. He had something to do with it, shining down, saying everything is going to be okay."

Comments / 0

Related
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Here Are The 25 Best Places To Beat The Heat In Texas

Another heat wave is scorching the state. But don't worry, there are ways to beat the heat. Yelp compiled a list of the 25 best places to beat the heat in Texas. The website states, "We identified businesses in the Active Life category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords as of July 6, 2022."
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

3 Texas Cities Among The Best Places To Rent In America

Not everyone has the dream of owning a home, while others are just temporarily living in certain cities. Whatever the reason, some agree that renting a home is just better. WalletHub compiled a list of the best places to rent in America for 2022. The website states, "To determine where renters can get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life."
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Is There A Serial Killer On The Loose In Texas? Police Address Rumors

Police in Texas are addressing rumors making the rounds on social media that claim a serial killer is on the loose. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said they have received reports of a text and social media post that is "creating some fear" in the area. "At this point, we have no information nor reason to believe there is a serial killer on the loose in Kerr County," the Kerr County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on July 16.
KERR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Phoenix, AZ
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

5 Famous Films That Were Shot Right Here In Texas

From beaches and mountains to plains and plateaus, Texas has many different possibilities for movie makers to choose for filming locations. Here are five movies that you didn't know were filmed in Texas:. Apollo 13. This popular film features a star-studded cast including Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and Bill Paxton....
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bottle#Message In A Bottle
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Texas Family Enjoys Meal At Waffle House Before Robbing Restaurant

A Texas family is now in handcuffs after allegedly robbing a Waffle House in North Carolina — but not before sitting down and enjoying a meal first. Three suspects of the 6-member family were arrested Wednesday (July 13) by North Carolina police with the help of the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the New York Post.
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

This Texas City Has Had The Largest Salary Growth

Prices for nearly everything across the country are steadily rising. Thankfully, some of Texas' largest cities are seeing salary increases. According to a new ADP report, the Texas city with the highest salary growth from 2019 to 2021 was Austin. The city had a growth of 9.4 percent. Coming in...
TEXAS CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Texas Man Just Scored Everyone's Dream Job: Getting Paid To Eat Tacos

A Texas man just scored everyone's dream job. He's getting paid $10,000 to eat tacos!. Chris Flores is the new "Chief Taco Officer" at Favor, a Texas-based food delivery service. His job duties include taste testing tacos across the Lone Star State for two months, according to a press release. Not only does Flores get free food, but transportation, accommodations, merch and free Favor delivery are included in his deal. The job position was first advertised in April.
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Texas Man Steals What Police Never Expected Would Be Stolen

A Texas man has allegedly committed an unthinkable and unexpected crime. Detectives with the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said 26 aluminum plans from four fields at a park, including the dugouts, were missing, according to KHOU. The planks are bleacher seats, Lieutenant Jim Slack said. "They have clips underneath it. He simply removed the clips with some tools and just physically drug them to his property," he said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

See Why Texas Barbecue Prices Are Going Up

Inflation is causing the prices of several goods to go up all across the country. Here in Texas, residents are now paying more for their beloved barbecue. KXAN reported that barbecue lovers in the state are trying to keep up as menus reflect the increasing prices. John Bates, Chef and...
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

This Is Texas' Weirdest Tourist Attraction

Arizona is a state that is full of places to see and things to experience. There are tons of tourist attractions that draw people into the state every single day, and some of them happen to be just downright weird. So if you're looking for a way to spice up...
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy