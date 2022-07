Despite previously saying that Windows 10 would be the last version of Windows it would release, Microsoft is now pushing people to upgrade to Windows 11. The company has been a bit less aggressive in that regard compared to Windows 10, mostly because many existing PCs can't support the latest Windows release in the first place. On the opposite end of the spectrum, however, Microsoft also has to move on and slowly drop older versions of Windows. After almost a decade since it launched, that date is coming for Windows 8.1, and Microsoft has started showing a full-screen reminder to its users that it's time to make arrangements to move over to at least Windows 10 in the next six months.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 HOURS AGO