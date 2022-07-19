ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy, 11, dies in bike crash at race track

By Katharine Hay
 1 day ago
Boy, 11, dies in crash at Fife race track (David Cheskin/PA) (PA Archive)

An 11-year-old boy has died in a crash involving an off-road bike at a race track in Fife.

The family of Millar Buchanan say they are “truly heartbroken” following his death at the weekend.

Millar, from Larbert, had been training at the East of Scotland Kart Club near Crail in Fife on Saturday evening when the accident happened at about 6.50pm.

We cannot describe how painful this is or how much we are going to miss our little star

Millar's family

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released through police, Millar’s family said: “We are truly heartbroken that we have lost our amazing, talented, beautiful boy in the most tragic accident, doing what he loved the most.

“We cannot describe how painful this is or how much we are going to miss our little star.

“We are completely overwhelmed with the kind wishes and words that we have received and want to send lots of love to each and every person who has shown their support.”

The East of Scotland Kart Club has been closed since the accident but will open later to allow people to lay flowers by the track.

A post on the club’s Facebook page said Millar “may be gone from our sight but you will never be forgotten”.

A police spokesman said: “Police received a report of a serious crash involving an off-road bike at a race track in Crail around 6.50pm on Saturday July 16 2022.

“Emergency services attended, however the rider of the off-road bike, an 11-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the Health and Safety Executive have been made aware.”

