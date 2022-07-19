ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

London Fire Brigade declares major incident amid ‘huge surge’ in blazes

By Ted Hennessey
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LH5Su_0gkxqZLr00
(Freya Gutteridge/PA)

London Fire Brigade (LFB) has declared a major incident due to “a huge surge” in blazes across the capital amid the 40C heat.

It comes after around 100 firefighters tackled a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London, on Tuesday afternoon, with television footage showing black smoke billowing into the air, with buildings and fields on fire.

The fire brigade said in a statement it is battling “several significant” incidents in the capital, as people have been urged not to have barbecues or bonfires due to the “unprecedented” challenges crews face.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said LFB is under “immense pressure”.

LFB’s assistant commissioner for operational resilience and control, Patrick Goulbourne, said: “The brigade remains ready to respond to incidents.

“However, we want to ensure our resources are available for people who really need our help.

“If you see a fire smouldering, please don’t hesitate to call us.

“The sooner we know about a fire, the sooner we can bring it under control and prevent it from spreading further, reducing the need for us to mobilise additional resources.

“We are also strongly urging people not to have barbecues or bonfires today as the ground is incredibly dry, which means even the smallest sparks could cause a fire.

“Please take care during the heatwave as all emergency services are facing unprecedented challenges.”

Mr Khan said on Twitter: “London Fire Brigade has just declared a major incident in response to a huge surge in fires across the capital today.

“This is critical: @LondonFire is under immense pressure.

“Please be safe. I’m in touch with the Commissioner and will share updates when I have them.”

It came as temperatures in the city hit around 40C.

LFB said 15 fire engines and about 100 firefighters were called to Wennington just after 1pm.

At least one home appeared to be destroyed in the fire, while smoke covered a wide area.

Freya Gutteridge, 23, from nearby Hornchurch, who works in marketing, told the PA news agency: “I noticed the fire in Wennington when I went to lunch at two and since then our whole office has just been watching – everywhere we look there’s a new one.

“We’re all really worried, the wind is strong and we’re seeing on the news that loads of houses are on fire and there isn’t enough fire engines.

“It’s crazy. Most of us in the office live really locally so we’re all worried about families’ houses at the moment.

“We know that if we were in any danger that we would be evacuated but there are petrol stations around and things like that so we’re more scared for everyone in the area.”

Nearby fields were seen to be scorched.

Witness Pierre L’Aimable told Sky News: “We were driving down the road and we just saw so much smoke, we could see it from Hornchurch just going into the air.

“We were going to visit one of my business partners and the fire was just immense.

“There was so much black smoke in the air, there were fire engines going past.”

He said people were being evacuated from their homes, while horses were being taken to safety from stables.

Train operator c2c Rail said the line between Ockendon and Upminster is closed until the end of the day due to the fire.

Thirty fire engines were also dealing with a grass fire in Pea Lane, Upminster.

The fires being tackled in London on Tuesday afternoon:

– Thirty fire engines dealing with a grass fire on Pea Lane in Upminster.– Fifteen fire engines tackling a fire on The Green in Wennington.– Twelve fire engines tackling a fire involving garden fencing and trees on Uxbridge Road in Pinner.– Ten fire engines tackling a restaurant fire on Green Lanes in Southgate.– Eight fire engines tackling a grass fire on Oaks Road in Croydon.– Eight fire engines tackling a grass fire on Ballards Road in Dagenham.– Eight fire engines tackling a fire on The Broadway in Wembley.– Six fire engines tackling a grass fire on Sunningfields Crescent in Hendon.– Four fire engines tackling a grass fire on Chapel View in Croydon.– Four fire engines tackling a fire on Sidcup Road in Eltham.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Number of casualties and houses destroyed in fires across London unknown

Firefighters are unaware of the full extent of the damage caused by blazes which affected houses, schools and churches across London, with crews describing scenes as “absolute hell”.Residents were being evacuated from their homes and people were taken to hospital amid fires in the capital as temperatures soared to more than 40C on Tuesday afternoon.Two “large-scale” incidents took place in Upminster and the village of Wennington, east London, where black smoke billowed into the air, while flames destroyed buildings and ravaged nearby fields.Several other significant incidents also occurred, with people urged not to have barbecues or bonfires due to the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service stands down major incident

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has stood down a major incident after it tackled many blazes on the UK's hottest ever day. It had made the call at about 19:45 BST on Tuesday "due to high demand across Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes". Incidents included a large-scale fire which affected a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dartford fire: Houses ablaze in Kent as raging wildfire spreads

Houses are ablaze after a huge grass fire broke out in Dartford, Kent. Kent Fire and Rescue Service said twelve fire engines and a height vehicle had been sent to the scene near fire near Durrell Dene, in Joyce Green. Crews are working to extinguish the roaring flames amid the hottest temperatures in Britain’s records. Multiple places including Heathrow airport and Kew Gardens have recorded temperatures of 40C – something meteorologists said would have been “impossible without climate change”.People driving on the A2 and nearby roads are advised to take care, due to smoke coming from the incident, which...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Daily Mail

Artist, 58, and lawyer, 65, are sued by neighbours after being accused of '3ft land grab' which saw them pave over a flower bed between the back gardens of their million pound London homes

An artist and her lawyer partner are locked in a fight with their neighbours, after being accused of taking three feet of their back garden and paving over it. Wendy Mszyca, 58, and her partner Amanda Uziell-Hamilton, 65, are accused of staging a land-grab over the narrow strip of ground between their million-pound house and the £1.4m Victorian home of their neighbours, Jay and Hannah Stirrett.
The Independent

Boy, 11, dies in bike crash at race track

An 11-year-old boy has died in a crash involving an off-road bike at a race track in Fife. The family of Millar Buchanan say they are “truly heartbroken” following his death at the weekend. Millar, from Larbert, had been training at the East of Scotland Kart Club near...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Fire Brigade#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Grass Fire#Lfb
Daily Mail

Britain goes into meltdown: UK grinds to a halt with furious commuters stranded as rail bosses and TfL cancel trains, GP surgeries close and air con fails on a children's cancer ward ahead of record-smashing 41C today

Britons have been urged to be ‘resilient’ as the nation faces paralysis during its hottest day in history, as furious commuters are left unable to get to work after rail bosses and TfL cancelled trains ahead of record-smashing 105.8 (41C) today. Records are set to be smashed today...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Police officer’s ‘menopausal’ pains turn out to be rare cancer

A young grandmother whose “menopausal” abdominal pains turned out to be a rare form of cancer has defied doctors’ expectations that she would die before the end of 2021 and is now living her action-packed “best life”.Eve Lauder, 47, a police officer, who lives in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, was shocked to discover she had advanced goblet cell carcinoma (GCC), which is believed to affect just one in every two million people, in December 2020.Given just six to 12 months to live, Eve, who is single and is mum to Tiah, 23, and grandma to Obie, two and a half, vowed to...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother of three’s home ‘gone within minutes’ as fire ripped through village

A mother of three has told how her home was gone “within two minutes” of a fire hitting a nearby field as the blaze engulfed an east London village.Claire Taylor, 40, lost all but her grandfather’s ashes, some photos and clothes when Wennington went up in flames on Tuesday as the UK experienced its hottest temperature on record.Her family was one of around 90 to be evacuated in Havering as tinder-dry conditions saw devastating fires break out in grassland before tearing through rows of houses.Residents sought to rescue pets and salvage belongings but some were forced to flee largely empty-handed.“My...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Delamere Forest: Firefighters tackle 'deep-seated' blaze

Fire crews are continuing to deal with a "deep-seated" blaze in a forest, a service has said. Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said eight crews tackled the blaze in Delamere Forest, near Northwich, which began at about 17:30 BST on Tuesday. A spokesman said crews split the fire "into sections"...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

BBC to pay ‘substantial’ damages to William and Harry’s former nanny

The Duke of Cambridge’s former nanny has received substantial damages from the BBC over “false and malicious” allegations used to obtain Martin Bashir’s 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.Alexandra Pettifer, better known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, appeared at the High Court in London for a public apology from the broadcaster over “fabricated” allegations she had had an affair with the Prince of Wales while working as Charles’ personal assistant in 1995.Her solicitor Louise Prince told the court that the allegations caused “serious personal consequences for all concerned”.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

North Woolwich fire: Blaze breaks out in tower block

About 125 firefighters are battling a fire at the top of a tower block in east London. A four-room flat is completely alight on the 17th floor of the block on Manwood Street, North Woolwich. There are no reported injuries and London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the blaze was under...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Drone photos show huge gorse fire at Welsh beach as UK temperatures soar

A large gorse fire has broken out above a beach in southwest Wales, as the UK’s unprecedented heatwave sparked warnings of a “very extreme danger” of wildfires.Drone footage showed flames and smoke billowing from a hill above Newgale beach in Pembrokeshire, where blazes broke out in scrubland on both Sunday and Monday.Rou Chater, a 46-year-old surfer who captured the footage, was out on the water when he spotted the fire, which he described as “totally out of control” and “the biggest one the area has seen for some time”.By the end of the day all of the ground towards...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

753K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy