ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Transport Secretary insists Britain must be ready for more extreme weather

By Aine Fox
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pxdx6_0gkxqUwE00
Britain must ‘keep ramping up the specification’ of its railways to cope with extreme temperatures, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Britain must “keep ramping up the specification” of its railways to cope with extreme temperatures, the Transport Secretary has said as passengers faced more disruption in the record-breaking heat.

Grant Shapps conceded the UK’s transport network cannot cope with the intense heat, saying that the Victorian-era infrastructure “just wasn’t built to withstand this type of temperature”.

He said such weather events will happen more frequently and insisted “we need to be ready”.

On Tuesday, London Heathrow saw a provisional high of 40.2C – the first time on record that temperatures have reached 40C in the UK.

Mr Shapps has admitted it will take decades to upgrade existing lines to be more resilient.

He told the PA news agency: “Because the spec (specification) has been minus 10 degrees to plus 35 degrees – and we’re now suffering 40 degrees plus – clearly we need to keep ramping up the specification.

“But as new lines go in, as new overhead cables go in, all of that is now spec’d at a higher level than it would have been when those electric cables originally went in.

“We need to drive up the standards. We’re going to see these events more frequently, and as a result we need to be ready.”

The hottest railway track reached a scorching 62C on Monday.

Network Rail said temperatures on rails can rise to 20C higher than air temperature, sometimes causing them to “expand, bend and break”.

All services to and from London Euston were suspended as emergency services were called to a lineside fire.

The blaze was caused after 25,000 volt overhead electric cables came down in Harrow, Network Rail said.

Network Rail Wales apologised for having to close the Cambrian Line between Dovey Junction and Aberystwyth “due to extreme heat”.

No rail services were running into or out of London King’s Cross on Tuesday, and no Thameslink or Great Northern services were planned to run north of London all day.

East Midlands Railway was running limited services between Derby, Nottingham, Luton, Bedford and London, which were due to stop completely between lunchtime and 7pm – the hottest period of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGrLY_0gkxqUwE00
People on a Northern Line train in London as temperatures reached 40C for the first time on record in the UK (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

A spokesperson for Heathrow Airport said things were flowing smoothly, with no major problems despite the intense heat.

London Luton airport’s runway closed for a time on Monday after a “surface defect” was found amid a high of 36C.

Meanwhile, road congestion in several cities was down on last week, figures showed, as people avoided travelling in the heat.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis said Monday saw breakdown volumes around 8% higher than normal for a Monday in mid-July – down on what they expected, suggesting “drivers are heeding the warnings and only setting out if they’re confident their vehicles won’t fail them”.

Police described a section of the A14 dual carriageway in Cambridgeshire as looking like a “skatepark” after it warped in the heatwave on Monday.

The westbound section of the A14 at Bottisham was closed overnight on Monday into Tuesday for emergency carriageway repairs, with a National Highways spokesperson explaining that it was an older road surface and that they “do not anticipate any further significant issues”.

Mr Shapps said issues on the rails and roads will continue for decades during extreme heatwaves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ew8Sr_0gkxqUwE00
People walk in the shade past national flags in Parliament Square, central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

Asked how long it will take to upgrade existing rail infrastructure to be more resilient, he told Sky News: “Decades, actually, to replace it all.

“Ditto with Tarmac on the roads.”

He told BBC Breakfast that the UK’s infrastructure “much of it built in Victorian times, just wasn’t built to withstand this type of temperature”.

Asked if the transport system can cope with the weather, he said: “The simple answer at the moment is no.”

Transport for London (TfL) said around 1.03 million entries and exits were made by London Underground passengers up to 10am on Tuesday – down 30% compared with the same period last Tuesday, and also lower than Monday’s figure of 1.06 million.

Some 1.04 million bus journeys were made up to 10am, a decrease of 16% week on week, and down from Monday’s figure of 1.07 million.

RAF Brize Norton will remain closed amid extreme heat on Tuesday, with an inspection and assessment due to be carried out later and again on Wednesday morning.

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

5 Ways the U.K. Is Not Built for Extreme Heat

Temperatures in the U.K. are set to surpass records on Monday and Tuesday, with forecasts topping 104°F (40°C). Experts have warned that thousands could die in the coming days, with train operators advising against travel for non-essential reasons amid fears that infrastructure may buckle. The U.K. isn’t the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Why do heatwaves in the UK feel hotter than abroad?

The UK is sweltering in scorching temperatures, with train lines buckling and runway tarmac melting. A national emergency has been declared for the first time, with the government warning that even fit and healthy people are at risk of illness and death due to the extreme heat. The Met Office said the “exceptionally hot spell” could have “widespread impacts on people and infrastructure” as it issued its first-ever “red warning” over extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday.Schools have been shutting or have closed early, trains have been cancelled and people have been urged not to travel unless for essential...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Brutally hot weather melts runway in U.K. as heat wave rages on in Europe

The deadly heat wave that has been roasting Europe is reaching historic levels across Britain, with schools and transportation services alike disrupted by the surging temps. All-time record highs were broken in the United Kingdom Monday, and AccuWeather forecasters say more are in jeopardy as an intense and deadly heat wave that had already smashed records in much of Europe since last week nears its peak.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK heatwave: The areas most at risk from dangerous temperatures

The parts of the UK most at risk from the health risks of extreme heat have been identified by researchers from the University of Manchester for Friends of the Earth.Communities most vulnerable to the dangerous health impacts of soaring temperatures are those with a high number of older people and children, those without green space to shelter from the heat, and those where the type of housing, such as high-rise buildings and mobile homes, is most susceptible to overheating.Researchers found the top five local authorities with the most ‘at risk’ neighbourhoods are Birmingham, Newham, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Nottingham. A...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
960 The Ref

Flights diverted after extreme heat ‘melts’ runway in England

LONDON — One of the busiest airports in the United Kingdom was forced to shut down on Monday after extreme heat caused a section of its runway to lift. Flights were briefly suspended at London’s Luton Airport after maintenance crews repaired a portion of its only runway, according to BBC. At least three flights were diverted to nearby airports while the repair took place.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Transport For London#Rail Transport#Extreme Weather#Uk#Victorian#Spec#London Eusto
The Independent

BBC to pay ‘substantial’ damages to William and Harry’s former nanny

The Duke of Cambridge’s former nanny has received substantial damages from the BBC over “false and malicious” allegations used to obtain Martin Bashir’s 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.Alexandra Pettifer, better known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, appeared at the High Court in London for a public apology from the broadcaster over “fabricated” allegations she had had an affair with the Prince of Wales while working as Charles’ personal assistant in 1995.Her solicitor Louise Prince told the court that the allegations caused “serious personal consequences for all concerned”.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Yes, Britain had a heatwave in 1976. No, it was nothing like the crisis we’re in now

I’m too young to remember the 1976 heatwave. But as a climate scientist, I’m tired of hearing about why it means we shouldn’t take the climate crisis seriously. 1976 was undeniably a hot summer. A really hot summer, in fact. Temperatures topped 32C (89.6F) somewhere in the UK for 15 days on the trot, climbing to a maximum of 35.9C on 3 July. But in many ways it was nothing like the heatwave we’re enduring right now.
ENVIRONMENT
Time Out Global

Why can’t the British rail network cope with the heat?

As the UK experiences its hottest summer on record, its train network is in tatters. Recent footage shows rail workers painting tracks with white paint in an attempt to reflect the heat, while the nationwide rail network and London’s underground services are experiencing major delays as speed restrictions are put in place across the country.
TRAFFIC
CBS LA

Extreme heat in London melts airport runway

Parts of the U.K. are literally melting because of extreme heat. On Monday, Luton Airport, about 30 miles north of London, had to suspend flights because the excessive heat damaged part of its runway, adding further strain to an already tumultuous travel season. The airport tweeted on Monday that the high temperatures caused "a surface defect" to be identified on the runway, later saying that the high surface temperatures had caused a small section of the surface to lift. Monday was another day of what the U.K.'s Meteorological Office identified as "extreme heat," which they attribute to "exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures."...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
The Verge

The UK’s blistering heatwave is just the beginning

For the first time on record, parts of the UK are sweltering in temperatures that could soon reach 40 degrees Celsius (that’s over 104 degrees Fahrenheit for American readers). It’s the first time those temperatures have ever been forecast in the UK, according to the Met Office, which also issued its first-ever “Red Extreme” heat warning for parts of England. The warning kicked in today and lasts through tomorrow.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Police officer’s ‘menopausal’ pains turn out to be rare cancer

A young grandmother whose “menopausal” abdominal pains turned out to be a rare form of cancer has defied doctors’ expectations that she would die before the end of 2021 and is now living her action-packed “best life”.Eve Lauder, 47, a police officer, who lives in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, was shocked to discover she had advanced goblet cell carcinoma (GCC), which is believed to affect just one in every two million people, in December 2020.Given just six to 12 months to live, Eve, who is single and is mum to Tiah, 23, and grandma to Obie, two and a half, vowed to...
CANCER
BoardingArea

Travel Alert July 2022: Record Heat Wave Roasts Western Europe

Western Europe is currently enveloped in an intense heat wave, whose temperatures have been shattering weather records and has been blamed for greater than 1,000 deaths in Spain and Portugal and resulted in wildfires in France that has forced thousands of people to evacuate. Travel Alert July 2022: Record Heat...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather - live: Heatwave set to get even hotter after warmest night on record

Britain is forecast to see its hottest day on record on Tuesday in the country’s first-ever national heat emergency.Monday night was expected to be the warmest night ever with highs in the mid-20s in parts, while the rising sun is expected to bring temperatures up to 41C in Yorkshire and 40C in London.The Met Office said some models even forecast highs of 43C – well above the previous record of 38.7C, recorded in 2019. Met Office meteorologist Luke Miall said: “I’ve been a qualified meteorologist for 10 years, and telling people about 41C in the UK doesn’t seem real ......
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

753K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy