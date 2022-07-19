ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Message In A Bottle Found 27 Years Later Along Texas Beach

By Ginny Reese
 1 day ago
Photo : Getty Images

A message in a bottle was found 27 years after it was left behind along a Texas beach.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the bottle was found by a group picking up more than 400 pounds of trash at Highland Bayou Park.

Terry Pettijohn explained, "I'm walking along the shore there, and I saw the bottle. It was buried about halfway. I said, you know, I think we've got a note in the bottle."

The note inside read, "It you find this please call." It then listed two numbers. "If not home, leave it on answer machine. Please leave #." There were four signatures at the bottom.

Pettijohn said that as soon as they read the note they called the numbers, but they were no longer in service. They were able to track down one of the signatures on Facebook.

Brian Standefer said, "I had to do a double take on the piece of cardboard. [I thought] that's my phone number. That's my handwriting. That's my signature."

Standefer says that he remembers putting the note in the bottle with three of his friends sometime around 1995. He was only 10 years old and remembers dropping the bottle about two miles from where it was found.

He said, "I [remember] the people we were with. Drew, Travis, and Lance. We said, maybe one day we'll be able to find this treasure. Honestly, I forgot about it."

Standefer said finding the note is extra special right now because one of the friends, Travis, recently passed away. He said, "This gives me goosebumps. He had something to do with it, shining down, saying everything is going to be okay."

IN THIS ARTICLE
Is There A Serial Killer On The Loose In Texas? Police Address Rumors

Police in Texas are addressing rumors making the rounds on social media that claim a serial killer is on the loose. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said they have received reports of a text and social media post that is "creating some fear" in the area. "At this point, we have no information nor reason to believe there is a serial killer on the loose in Kerr County," the Kerr County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on July 16.
KERR COUNTY, TX
