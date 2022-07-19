Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker 'Fully Back Together' After Hitting A 'Rough Patch,' Spills Source

Source: Mega

What break up? Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are reportedly fully back together following a bit of a rocky period in their relationship.

An insider close the supermodel and the NBA star told E! News, "She and Devin are fully back together. They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."

"They moved on and it's going really well," the source emphasized of the good-looking duo. "They have been spending a lot of time together recently and Devin was her date to her friend's wedding over the weekend in Napa."

In late June, reports surfaced that the couple was on the verge of a split. "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently," an insider explained. "They both hope to make it work."

As OK! previously reported, following Jenner and Booker's alleged break up, The Kardashians star was spotted with the Phoenix Suns player multiple times, evoking rumors of the reunion being set up as a PR move.

After the two were spotted getting cozy in Soho House in Malibu, a source alleged Jenner's team requested the meet up. "Her team does not want it to look like she was dumped," the source revealed.

Despite putting their differences behind them, Jenner reportedly was the one to call a time out on their relationship. "Kendall feels like they're on different paths," noted an insider, with another echoing that she and Booker "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

"They started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles," the insider initially alleged of their rumored split. "They have been in touch since and do care about one another. They both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split."

Booker and the 818 founder were first reported to be an item in July 2020. The following February on Valentine's Day, the Victoria's Secret angel and the athlete went public with their relationship.