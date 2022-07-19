ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker 'Fully Back Together' After Hitting A 'Rough Patch,' Spills Source

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 1 day ago
Source: Mega

What break up? Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are reportedly fully back together following a bit of a rocky period in their relationship.

Source: Mega

An insider close the supermodel and the NBA star told E! News, "She and Devin are fully back together. They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."

Source: OK!

"They moved on and it's going really well," the source emphasized of the good-looking duo. "They have been spending a lot of time together recently and Devin was her date to her friend's wedding over the weekend in Napa."

In late June, reports surfaced that the couple was on the verge of a split. "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently," an insider explained. "They both hope to make it work."

Source: Mega

As OK! previously reported, following Jenner and Booker's alleged break up, The Kardashians star was spotted with the Phoenix Suns player multiple times, evoking rumors of the reunion being set up as a PR move.

After the two were spotted getting cozy in Soho House in Malibu, a source alleged Jenner's team requested the meet up. "Her team does not want it to look like she was dumped," the source revealed.

Despite putting their differences behind them, Jenner reportedly was the one to call a time out on their relationship. "Kendall feels like they're on different paths," noted an insider, with another echoing that she and Booker "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

"They started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles," the insider initially alleged of their rumored split. "They have been in touch since and do care about one another. They both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split."

Source: Mega

Booker and the 818 founder were first reported to be an item in July 2020. The following February on Valentine's Day, the Victoria's Secret angel and the athlete went public with their relationship.

E! News

Tristan Thompson Spotted Holding Hands With Mystery Woman Amid Khloé Kardashian Baby News

Watch: Tristan Thompson Gets Close to New Woman Amid Khloe Baby News. Tristan Thompson is enjoying the Mediterranean as he prepares to be a father of four. The Chicago Bulls star was spotted holding hands with an unidentified woman while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, on July 17. According to photos and video obtained by TMZ, Tristan was seen wearing a floral button up shirt, while the woman rocked a patterned midi dress.
NBA
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Watch Khloe Kardashian Reveal Who Her "Crush" Is in Cheeky Video

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Reveals How to Flirt With Her on Hot Ones. It's True, Khloe Kardashian just revealed who she's crushing on. The 38-year-old Good American founder took to TikTok on July 5 to share some insight into her love life in a 10-second video. In the short and sweet clip, the reality TV personality looked fabulous in a bright Barbie-pink latex outfit that she styled with tousled hair and glam makeup. Using the viral "Do you have a crush?" audio, Khloe then revealed the person who has been stealing her heart.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Is So Grown Up In Fashion Show Video As She ‘Brawls’ With Brother Moroccan

Mariah Carey’s twins are a chip off the old block, as they proved ready for their close-up in the singer’s latest Instagram post! 11-year-old siblings Monroe and Moroccan, whom the Grammy winner shares with ex Nick Cannon, were featured in a hilarious video where they put on a fashion show complete with wardrobe changes, poses, flashing camera lights, adoring fans and a bumping soundtrack (showcasing Mariah’s own ditty “Fantasy”). At the end of the video, Monroe and Moroccan get into a phony brawl on the catwalk, prompting their mom to caption it, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
