I was recently speaking with a new business coaching client who was struggling with time management. She was consistently working 70- to 80-hour weeks and she hasn't had a vacation in years. And when I pushed her for more information, she reluctantly began to tell a tale of her own controlling behaviors. She really struggled with delegating tasks to her team and had a past history of delegating tasks that ultimately turned out to be failures. When we pushed a little more, we realized that one of the reasons that all of her past delegations failed was because she was keeping vital business information from her team members, preventing them from being able to do a good job.

