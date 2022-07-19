Microsoft adds 'Cloud for Sovereignty' to its line-up

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced significant enhancements to TIBCO Cloud™ Integration, its industry-recognized iPaaS offering, powered by TIBCO Cloud™. This expands the potential for integration of applications, data, and devices across hybrid environments, assisting customers grappling in a volatile business world to accelerate business outcomes. TIBCO Cloud Integration delivers remarkably faster automation of business processes and integration of digital assets across the enterprise. By speeding up and simplifying app development, businesses can now respond to market trends even faster, creating a competitive advantage for customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005197/en/ TIBCO Connect Momentum (Graphic: Business Wire)
