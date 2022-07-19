Microsoft adds 'Cloud for Sovereignty' to its line-up

As more CTOs and CSOs recognize that blockchains are not an obscure technology to create cryptocurrencies, but are indeed the solution to the problem created by database solutions, the number of open positions for experienced blockchain developers has skyrocketed as well. In fact, the demand is so high that companies are having a hard time finding the right type of talent for their requirements. If you are about to start your professional career or are looking for a career change, look no further than the blockchain space. Right now, the number of lucrative blockchain jobs is at an all-time high.

JOBS ・ 24 DAYS AGO