Microsoft adds 'Cloud for Sovereignty' to its line-up

ZDNet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is adding yet another cloud bundle to its Microsoft Cloud line-up. The latest is known as the "Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty." It's similar to Microsoft's own Cloud for Government, except that it's not only for US government customers; instead, it's for government and public sector customers worldwide. Sovereignty...

www.zdnet.com

TechCrunch

ByteDance-backed warehouse robotics startup Syrius picks up $7M

The four-year-old company specializes in what’s called automated mobile robots (AMR), in contrast to some of its competitors that offer automated guided vehicles (AGV). In essence, AMRs are robots that can plan routes and react to circumstances in real time and are considered more advanced than AGVs, which follow pre-determined paths.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Prime Air: Amazon officially rolls out drone delivery to customers

It's official. After years of development announcements, Amazon will be rolling out delivery by drone for Prime customers in areas of California and Texas. While that's a small slice of customers, for now, this news couldn't be more important for the commercial drone sector, which has been gathering tons of momentum over the last few months. Amazon will join Walmart in offering limited drone delivery to a subset of customers, signaling a vote of confidence in the technology and a shifting regulatory environment from the two behemoth retailers.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
TechRadar

Microsoft links Holy Ghost ransomware operation to North Korean hackers

Holy Ghost, a lesser-known ransomware (opens in new tab) operator, is most likely being managed by North Korean hackers, Microsoft has said. The company’s Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) has been tracking the malware (opens in new tab) variant for more than a year now, and has found multiple evidence pointing to North Koreans being behind the operation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Panos Panay
ZDNet

Record-breaking heatwave causes cloud-computing problems

The United Kingdom's record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday took down data centers belonging to Google and Oracle, disrupting a range of cloud services. Google Cloud reported that a cooling-related failure at one of its London buildings began at 10:13 a.m. PT (that's 6:13 p.m. BST). The building hosts a portion of capacity for Google Cloud's europe-west2-a zone.
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts

Indian Manufacturer Grasim to Build B2B eCommerce Platform

Indian manufacturing company Grasim Industries says it will spend 2,000 crore ($25 million) over the next five years to build a B2B eCommerce platform for the building materials industry. “The foray into B2B e-commerce is yet another strategic portfolio choice as it crystallizes our intent to invest in the new-age,...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Microsoft Teams outage: Here's what went wrong

Microsoft has said a recent deployment that contained a "broken connection to an internal storage service" was the likely cause of an outage that left many users unable to access or use various Microsoft 365 apps for several hours. The service issues, which started on the evening of Wednesday July...
SOFTWARE
#Public Cloud#Cloud Computing#Hybrid Cloud#Microsoft Apps#Microsoft Cloud#Cloud For Government#Inspire#The Cloud For Sovereignty#Microsoft 365#Dynamics 365
ZDNet

Microsoft Teams is getting all these new hybrid work features

Microsoft has announced a bunch of new features for Teams and inter-app collaboration features that it thinks will be useful for hybrid work. As ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley reported from Microsoft's Inspire conference this week, Office Excel is gaining the Excel Live feature for real-time collaboration on Excel content within a Teams meeting. Excel Live joins PowerPoint Live for Teams and there should be more live collaboration capabilities coming to other Microsoft software, according to Microsoft.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Cloud sovereignty is more important than ever for businesses

The issue of cloud sovereignty is increasingly becoming a sticking point for EU regulators, and it is something that businesses are starting to recognize, research from Capgemini has said. In a survey, it found over two-thirds (69%) of businesses cited potential exposure to extra-territorial laws in a cloud environment as...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Banks have opportunity to plug digital identity gap in metaverse

Banks and financial services institutions have opportunities to manage digital identities in the metaverse, potentially tapping modern cryptography to do so. They should, however, ensure they are prepared to manage the risks that come with adopting any new technology. There had yet to emerge an effective way to implement general-purpose...
PERSONAL FINANCE
ZDNet

Get personal network protection with Deeper Connect Mini -- no subscriptions necessary

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Between accessing entertainment and social media accounts, everyone seems to be spending much more time in the cloud and online than ever before. And considering how much more frequent and severe cybercrime has become, it's easy to see why so many of us are using the most effective VPN services we can find.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
Fortune

Slacktivism isn’t working. Tech leaders should focus on outcomes

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. If you use Twitter, you know that when a social movement erupts–#BLM, #StandwithUkraine, #RoevWade–company leaders and brands respond with their full arsenal of performative corporate social responsibility tactics and carefully crafted values-aligned statements.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Leaked documents show SoftBank-backed startup Fabric pulled an employee stock-buyback program due to market conditions soon after executives tried to unload shares

Ten days later, the firm pulled the offer, citing "unpredictable market conditions."The firm has raised $293.5 million since 2020, most recently at a $1.5 billion valuation. On May 15, the $1.5 billion startup Fabric announced an internal program to help eligible employees sell some of their private shares in the company. This sort of program, known in the industry as a tender offer, is a common way for startups to allow their employees to cash out some of their vested equity an opportunity for a large payday that rarely happens unless a startup goes public or gets acquired.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Meet Krissy Mashinsky: The Female Entrepreneur Taking On Amazon

Amazon’s public relations over the past few years have been struggling. From antitrust investigations in the US and EU to reports finding their efforts to create knockoff goods, the eCommerce giants have drawn criticism from every direction. With consumers, employees, and merchants calling for boycotts, Krissy Mashinsky is offering an alternative: USA Strong.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Accurate RAN Planning Can Drive Significant CAPEX Savings for Operators, says Infovista

Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), announced the findings of a report commissioned from Mobile Experts which shows how improved modeling precision in RAN planning and design optimization can drive significant CAPEX savings for mobile operators by either increasing RAN capacity or deferring investment in additional spectrum and radio equipment.
TECHNOLOGY
Hackernoon

The 6 Most Lucrative Blockchain Jobs of 2022

As more CTOs and CSOs recognize that blockchains are not an obscure technology to create cryptocurrencies, but are indeed the solution to the problem created by database solutions, the number of open positions for experienced blockchain developers has skyrocketed as well. In fact, the demand is so high that companies are having a hard time finding the right type of talent for their requirements. If you are about to start your professional career or are looking for a career change, look no further than the blockchain space. Right now, the number of lucrative blockchain jobs is at an all-time high.
JOBS
The Associated Press

Groundbreaking Tool from dunnhumby and VST Gives Brands Instant Access to Tesco Planogram Publisher Data

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- dunnhumby – the global leader in customer data science – and retail technology company VST have today announced the recent launch of Planogram Publisher, a consumer-packaged goods (CPG)-focused software product available exclusively in the UK as part of Tesco Media & Insight Platform powered by dunnhumby. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005078/en/ An example of a soft drinks planogram visual (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

TIBCO Cloud Integration Unlocks the Power of Real-Time Data with Breakthrough iPaaS Capabilities

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced significant enhancements to TIBCO Cloud™ Integration, its industry-recognized iPaaS offering, powered by TIBCO Cloud™. This expands the potential for integration of applications, data, and devices across hybrid environments, assisting customers grappling in a volatile business world to accelerate business outcomes. TIBCO Cloud Integration delivers remarkably faster automation of business processes and integration of digital assets across the enterprise. By speeding up and simplifying app development, businesses can now respond to market trends even faster, creating a competitive advantage for customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005197/en/ TIBCO Connect Momentum (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

SupplyPike’s supply chain software helps CPG brands get products to stores on time

The supply chain management market is expected to reach $19.3 billion by 2028 after being valued at about $10 billion in 2020. The global pandemic led to a series of events over the past two years, including a shift in consumer behavior, that made the supply chain very unpredictable, SupplyPike co-founder and CEO TJ Sangam told TechCrunch.
RETAIL

