ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NWS: Temperatures to max out above 100 Tuesday afternoon

Salina Post
Salina Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Dangerous heat is expected this afternoon and early evening with heat indices in the 105 to 110 degree...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 MeteorologistRed Alert for this afternoon into this evening for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms with the best chance N&W of the city.Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with strong and potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon -- mainly after 3 p.m. -- and evening. The main concern with these storms will be downpours and locally damaging winds, but even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out with the best chance inland.This activity will wind down through the evening with partial clearing expected the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, it will be another hot one with highs around 90.Looking Ahead: Thursday will remain warm with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs in the 80s. As for Friday, it will be mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#National Weather Service
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day as extreme heat continues

Alerts: Red Alert for today and tomorrow for feels like temps around 100. There's also a chance of thunderstorms tomorrow, some of which could be strong or even severe.Red Alerts have also been issued for Saturday and Sunday due to high heat and humidity.Advisories: Heat advisories in effect from 12 - 8 PM today and tomorrow across much of the tri-state area. Heat indices will range from 95-105 degrees.Air quality alert in effect from 11 AM - 11 PM today across the city, nearby suburbs and Long Island.Forecast: Today will be hot and even more humid with feels like temps...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
natureworldnews.com

Rainy Sunday: Thunderstorms to Cover the Sky Across Central US

Through Sunday, thunderstorms will move over the center of the US. Although the intense weather storm may prevent outdoor activities across the Central states through Sunday, farmers will appreciate the rain. Mixed Reception. While some outdoor enthusiasts' plans may be derailed by the possibility of thunderstorms from the Plains to...
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms Possible on Saturday

UNDATED -- Saturday is looking to have a good shot at seeing strong to severe storms, especially in eastern Minnesota to western Wisconsin by the late afternoon to early evening. All hazard types are on the table, but large hail and strong winds are considered the primary threats. New Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
Narcity

Tornado Watch Issued For Several Parts Of Ontario & Damaging Winds Could Reach 100 km/h

Did you have any plans to enjoy the outdoors later today? You might want to think again because things could get pretty dark and scary out there. Besides the fact that many Ontario cities are currently under a heat warning — tornado and severe thunderstorm watches are now currently in effect. Environment Canada (EC) has issued 25 severe thunderstorm watches and 11 tornado watches for Ontario.
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy