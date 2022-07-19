Super Rare 'Rainbow Lightning' Caught On Camera By Florida Woman

Photo : Getty Images

Most people are lucky to catch a close encounter with a lightning bolt, or a jaw-dropping photo of a beautiful rainbow. One Florida woman was at the right place and the right time to capture a super rare moment in nature, according to New York Post.

Photographer Sue Byrne's amazing shot of a "rainbow lightning" is dazzling people on social media. The photo shows a lightning bolt striking the Don CeSar hotel in St. Pete Beach as a vivid rainbow descends from the clouds, connecting with the bolt.

"Chasing Light. Looking towards The Don from Upham Beach. Lightning strikes the crock of gold," she captioned alongside the stunning shot, which was captured on July 5.

FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner explained this extremely rare phenomenon:

"It was sunset, there’s a storm in the background. A little bit of rain rolling down catching those last rays producing a half rainbow and of course, lightning hitting the tallest thing on the beach."

Byrne isn't the only one getting attention for capturing a special weather moment. Last month, a fearless Florida teenager went viral for his stellar footage of a swirling tornado "mouth" traveling over his home.