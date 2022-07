Kyle Seager launched a personal-best 35 home runs in 2021, but with that came a career-high 24 percent strikeout rate, a sub-100 wRC+, a .285 on-base percentage and diminishing defense. Additionally, his relationship with the Mariners' top brass had further strained in the public eye and sources claim that, while he was revered as a leader in the clubhouse, some teammates and staff were left with a bad taste in their mouth after he allegedly attempted to convince younger players to not take the COVID-19 vaccine over the course of the season.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO