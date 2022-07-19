ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mookie Betts passes on contract advice to Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers

By Rob Bradford
LOS ANGELES - It was new territory for Mookie Betts.

The outfielder had done the drill before, sitting for media availability the day before the All-Star Game on four separate occasions. Those 45-minute sessions were all while wearing a Red Sox uniform.

For the first time, Betts sat on his stool wearing a different uniform - that of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But that didn't mean he wasn't going to be answering an additional round of questions about contract drama involving the Red Sox. That was thanks to the contractual situations of his former teammates, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.

In 2019, Betts was discussing his own situation, which was leading to a final year of control with the Red Sox the following season. This time, it was all about advice from someone who had lived the life.

"You have to do what you want to do," Betts said of his suggestions for Bogaerts and Devers. "Don’t let anybody make you, force you to do anything you don’t want to do. Do what you want to do and do what’s best for your family. There is no right or wrong. It’s a decision you make and you live with that decision."

Betts made it perfectly clear that the words of wisdom passed on Monday afternoon wasn't delivered for the first time. As he pointed out, there have been plenty of conversations.

"All of them. I talk to all of them all the time," Betts said. "FaceTime, all of it. That crew, we’re genuinely great friends. Those relationships are going to last forever. We still talk. I still talk to (Alex) Cora. I still talk to J.D. (Martinez). Those are bonds that won’t ever go away.

As for moving that 2018 World Series-winning group seemingly slowly going their separate ways (as was evidenced by Andrew Benintendi a few booths away), Betts was matter-of-fact. "That’s part of the business," he said. "There is no way around it. It is what it is. You enjoy your time when you’re there and as time goes things change, people change. You just remember the bonds and the relationships you created because those will last forever."

The uniform is obviously hardly the only thing that has changed for Betts.

Since leaving Boston in February 2020, Betts has won a World Series, with the Dodgers going 188-92 in games he has played in. The 29-year-old has also gotten married, while taking his entire brand to another level throughout the sports world. (One look around Dodger Stadium at the sea of "Betts" jerseys will paint that picture.)

Betts has come a long way, looking back at the guidance mentors such as David Ortiz as some who help him keep evolving.

"I’m older and a little more mature. I’m in a different place in life," he said. "It’s a little easier now. When you’re younger you’re trying to find your way in and you have to kind of be quiet. But as you get a little older a get a little more notoriety then it’s a little easier to speak up.

"It just kind of happened over time. It wasn’t just overnight. But I definitely understand why David talked the way he did, walked the way he did, the way he moved. I definitely understand it more now. I’m not saying I’m at that level. But I do understand why he was able to vocalize himself and show up and be himself. Once you get to that point, you have to be yourself. It’s hard to fake it. Life changes. Life changes so you have to just kind of change with it.

"I think it’s very, very important, for someone to show you how to properly do those type of things. Sometimes you can overdo it, be too loud, be too obnoxious, be too flashy and those type of things. You just have to show your personality, and (Ortiz) definitely showed that to me."

Betts then added, ""It’s a small city and all eyes are on you," But I just think I’m in a different place in life. I’m trying to find my way. Trying to get to that point. There is no fast track. You just have to go through all the experiences. Once you get there, if I’m at the point I am now, I will probably be more like David. More outspoken, laughing and joking and whatnot. But right now I’m not.

It was interesting to note that while the Red Sox lost a player in Betts who could have been a huge foundation piece for years to come - both on and off the field - the former Sox star believes there is a logical leader. That would be Bogaerts, another player who might be on the cusp of putting Boston the rearview mirror, as well.

"I think he already is," Betts said Bogaerts being the Red Sox' leader. "He might not be the vocal guy, but I think he already is. He already sets the example the way he plays the game. Obviously, he’s a really good player. People just have to understand who he is and not try and make him someone else. He’s not David. He’s the guy who shows up every day, plays the game hard. He laughs and he plays around and whatnot, but he’s not the same person as David Ortiz or Dustin Pedroia."

Now we will have to wait to see if, like Betts, Bogaerts will be answering these sort of questions a year from now wearing a uniform that doesn't say Red Sox on it.

