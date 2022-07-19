‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

Our favorite investigative trio is back on Hulu with a season 2 of Only Murders in the Building. Picking up right where we left off, Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short), once strangers, are now being considered as suspects for the shocking homicide of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger.

But that’s not all. Their neighbors despise them at this point, there’s media hounding them for their story and Amy Schumer makes an appearance as herself. Yeah… A lot is transpiring. The question is, will they be able to unmask the true killer and clear their names in time? Here’s everything to know about this season!

How Many Episodes Are in Only Murders in the Building Season 2?

In total, there are 10 episodes in Season 2 of this mystery-comedy.

When Do New Episodes of Only Murders in the Building Premiere?

The series will release a new episode every Tuesday on Hulu.

What Is The Only Murders in the Building Release Schedule?

Currently, five episodes have premiered.

Episode 1, “Persons of Interest”: June 28

June 28 Episode 2, “Framed”: June 28

June 28 Episode 3, “The Last Day of Bunny Folger”: July 5

July 5 Episode 4, “Here’s Looking at You”: July 12

July 12 Episode 5, “The Tell”: July 19

July 19 Episode 6: July 26

July 26 Episode 7: August 2

August 2 Episode 8: August 9

August 9 Episode 9: August 16

August 16 Episode 10: August 23

Will There Be a Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building?

Yes indeed! Just halfway through Season 2, Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a Season 3. So buckle up, because your favorite trio isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.