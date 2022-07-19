ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland County, AR

MISSING PERSON: Authorities searching for Arkansas woman who was last seen on July 6th

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 1 day ago
Photo courtesy of the Garland County Sheriff’s Office

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Garland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Sonja Draper who was last seen on July 6, 2022. According to authorities, Draper is possibly in a 2016 silver Nissan Juke displaying license plate ABY37Y.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Draper, contact the Garland County Sheriff’s Office at 501-622-3660.

