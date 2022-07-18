Ranking My Favorite Songs Off Of Lizzo's New Album 'Special'
Spent the ENTIRE weekend listening to Lizzo's new album "Special" on repeat! So I figured I’d rank the album, starting with my absolute favorite I could not stop listening to all weekend long….
The Sign!! (WAY TOO START OFF AN ALBUM wow wow wow)
2 for me is “I Love You B”….
3 “Break up Twice”
4 “Birthday Girl”
5 “Coldplay”
6 “About Damn Time”
7 “2 Be Loved”
8 “Naked”
9 “Everybody’s Gay”
10 “Grrrls”
11 “Special”
12 “If You Love Me”
Comments / 0