ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ranking My Favorite Songs Off Of Lizzo's New Album 'Special'

By Tanya Rad
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47D8QD_0gkxnylB00
Photo : Getty Images

Spent the ENTIRE weekend listening to Lizzo's new album "Special" on repeat! So I figured I’d rank the album, starting with my absolute favorite I could not stop listening to all weekend long….

The Sign!! (WAY TOO START OFF AN ALBUM wow wow wow)

2 for me is “I Love You B”….

3 “Break up Twice”

4 “Birthday Girl”

5 “Coldplay”

6 “About Damn Time”

7 “2 Be Loved”

8 “Naked”

9 “Everybody’s Gay”

10 “Grrrls”

11 “Special”

12 “If You Love Me”

Comments / 0

Related
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy