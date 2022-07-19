West Michigan 7-year-old girl 'forcibly' abducted by mother who doesn't have custody: police

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS (WWJ) -- West Michigan authorities are looking for a 7-year-old girl who was "forcibly" abducted from her father's house and may be in danger.

Muskegon Heights Police Department says Elena Johnson was taken on Monday, July 18, by her mother, Seaniece Johnson -- who doesn't have custody.

Officials say three men were with the mother at the time of the abduction. Johnson was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that she may be in danger of physical harm. Police say the suspects are considered "armed and dangerous."

Investigators believe the mother could be heading to Missouri or Virginia as she has contacts there.

Authorities tell people to not make contact with the subjects and to instead call 911 or the Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231-733-8900.