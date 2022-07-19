ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

West Michigan 7-year-old girl 'forcibly' abducted by mother who doesn't have custody: police

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VKUlA_0gkxnaoz00

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS (WWJ) -- West Michigan authorities are looking for a 7-year-old girl who was "forcibly" abducted from her father's house and may be in danger.

Muskegon Heights Police Department says Elena Johnson was taken on Monday, July 18, by her mother, Seaniece Johnson -- who doesn't have custody.

Officials say three men were with the mother at the time of the abduction. Johnson was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that she may be in danger of physical harm. Police say the suspects are considered "armed and dangerous."

Investigators believe the mother could be heading to Missouri or Virginia as she has contacts there.

Authorities tell people to not make contact with the subjects and to instead call 911 or the Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231-733-8900.

