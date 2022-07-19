Tipico Sportsbook Releases Win Totals for Each Big Ten Team in 2022
By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
2 days ago
Don’t worry, Big Ten football fans; we will officially have college football back in our lives in just over a month.
As one of the nation’s premier conferences in college football, the Big Ten has sent a team to the College Football Playoff in six of the eight years since its conception.
Only Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State have made the College Football Playoff thus far – with the Buckeyes being the last B1G program to win the National Championship.
With fall camps just around the corner, oddsmakers are working tirelessly to project how teams across the country will perform in terms of wins and losses.
Tipico Sportsbook recently released their projected win totals for each Big Ten program, other than Rutgers, ahead of the 2022 college football season.
Below is a compiled list of projected win totals for every Big Ten Football program according to the experts at TipicoSportsbook:
Rutgers – N/A (not listed)
Northwestern – 3.5 Wins
Illinois – 4.5 Wins
Indiana – 4.5 Wins
Maryland – 5.5 Wins
Minnesota – 7.5 Wins
Nebraska – 7.5 Wins
Purdue – 7.5 Wins
Iowa – 7.5 Wins
Michigan State – 7.5 Wins
Penn State – 8.5 Wins
Wisconsin – 8.5 Wins
Michigan – 9.5 Wins
Ohio State – 10.5 Wins
