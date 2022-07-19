ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipico Sportsbook Releases Win Totals for Each Big Ten Team in 2022

By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tW3Dm_0gkxmcce00

Don’t worry, Big Ten football fans; we will officially have college football back in our lives in just over a month.

As one of the nation’s premier conferences in college football, the Big Ten has sent a team to the College Football Playoff in six of the eight years since its conception.

Only Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State have made the College Football Playoff thus far – with the Buckeyes being the last B1G program to win the National Championship.

With fall camps just around the corner, oddsmakers are working tirelessly to project how teams across the country will perform in terms of wins and losses.

Tipico Sportsbook recently released their projected win totals for each Big Ten program, other than Rutgers, ahead of the 2022 college football season.

Below is a compiled list of projected win totals for every Big Ten Football program according to the experts at TipicoSportsbook:

Rutgers – N/A (not listed)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30W952_0gkxmcce00
Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern – 3.5 Wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCU38_0gkxmcce00
Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois – 4.5 Wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mx8KU_0gkxmcce00
Oct 9, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema during the first half of Saturday’s game with the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana – 4.5 Wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKP3F_0gkxmcce00

Maryland – 5.5 Wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SYGTc_0gkxmcce00
Jul 18, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; University of Maryland Terrapins head coach Michael Locksley speaks during the Big Ten Football Media Days event at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota – 7.5 Wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRCLe_0gkxmcce00
Jul 18, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck speaks during the Big Ten Football Media Days event at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska – 7.5 Wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOVSF_0gkxmcce00
Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team in the first quarter with Illinois at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue – 7.5 Wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVT0y_0gkxmcce00
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm during a practice, Friday, March 4, 2022 at Mollenkopf Athletic Center in West Lafayette. Pfoot Practice March 4

Iowa – 7.5 Wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvlPf_0gkxmcce00
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with his team after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against Wisconsin in the third quarter on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 20201212 Iowawisconsin

Michigan State – 7.5 Wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGwWD_0gkxmcce00
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker talks to players during a timeout during the second half against Ohio State at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Credit: Junfu Han-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Penn State – 8.5 Wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RseNv_0gkxmcce00
Jul 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin speaks to the media during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin – 8.5 Wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZbzmK_0gkxmcce00
Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst looks to the scoreboard during the second quarter against the Army Black Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan – 9.5 Wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1qQH_0gkxmcce00
Jul 19, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; ÊMichigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during the Big Ten Football Media Days event at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State – 10.5 Wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUpx8_0gkxmcce00
Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates following the Buckeyes’ 48-45 victory against the Utah Utes in the 108th Rose Bowl Game. Rose Bowl Game Ohio State Buckeyes Against Utah Utes

