New Hartford, NY

Toys “R” Us Coming Back from the Dead! Will It Return to New Hartford?

By Will Phillips
 1 day ago
♫ I don't wanna grow up, because if I did... I wouldn't be a Toys "R" Us kid! ♫. Everyone's favorite toy-peddling giraffe is set to make a return to the retail landscape this holiday season! But will it come back to New Hartford?. For a kid in the...

Toys R Us returning to Syracuse, more locations this holiday season

Toys R Us is returning to Syracuse — and more locations — this holiday season. Macy’s announced Monday that Toys “R” Us pop-up shops will be opening inside every Macy’s department store in the U.S. by fall as part of a partnership with the beloved toy brand’s parent company WHP Global. That includes Macy’s locations in Upstate New York such as Destiny USA in Syracuse; Eastview Mall and Greece Ridge Center near Rochester; Colonie Center and Crossgates Mall near Albany; Walden Galleria and Boulevard Mall near Buffalo; and the Poughkeepsie Galleria in the Hudson Valley.
