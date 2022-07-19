ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Bieber is ready to return to the road after Ramsay Hunt syndrome sidelined tour

By Allison Hazel
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PkUjh_0gkxkyro00

Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour will resume later this month! The "Peaches" singer confirmed that the tour will continue on July 31, with a show at Lucca Summer festival in Italy.

Listen to Justin Bieber Radio now on Audacy

The multi-city tour originally began in February but was halted in June. Bieber revealed that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which temporarily paralized the entire right side of his face. As a result of Bieber’s illness, the North American leg of the tour was postponed.

“Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer,” Bieber’s tour promoter AEG Presents previously wrote in a statement. Rescheduled North American shows have yet to be announced. The Justice World Tour will continue through Europe, South America, Asia and Australia this year.

In 2023, the GRAMMY-winning artist will bring the Justice tour to the UK for 11 shows. Kicking off in Glasgow on February 8 and ending in Manchester on March 4.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Justin Bieber Making Big Career Move Following Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber was forced to cancel multiple stops on his tour earlier this year after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. A little over a month after sharing that news, Bieber has a positive update for his fans. Entertainment Tonight reported that Bieber is set to resume his tour incredibly soon.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Justin Bieber is resuming his tour after medical crisis

(CNN) — Justin Bieber will be resuming his tour after being diagnosed with an illness which left him with partial facial paralysis. "Justin Bieber RESUMES WORLD TOUR!!!" AEG Presents UK tweeted Monday. "Starting a run of European festivals in Italy on 31st July, then continue across South America, South...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aeg#Tour Promoter#North American#Aeg Presents#The Justice World Tour#Grammy#Justice
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Holds Hands With Mystery Woman On Greece Vacation After Khloe Baby News

Though Tristian Thompson is no longer with Khloé Kardashian, he certainly wasn’t alone after a night of clubbing in Mykonos, Greece. Around 5 am on Sunday (July 17), Tristan, 31, rocked a floral shirt while walking hand-in-hand with a mystery woman. In TMZ’s video, Tristan and this unknown woman engaged in this PDA while they sauntered through the square. Tristan had reportedly been “partying at a club called Bonbonniere,” per TMZ (who theorizes that Tristan possibly met her while out.).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito Memorial Photos Reveal Heartbreaking Messages

It's been 10 months since Gabby Petito's body was discovered in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The late social media influencer was found on September 19, 2021, and medical examiners quickly determined her death to be a homicide by means of manual strangulation. Now, as the anniversary of her...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy