Astros flew Paul Blackburn to L.A. after 'cheap' Athletic's wanted him to fly commercial ahead of All-Star Game

A's owners have been doing everything in their power to make the team one of the least competitive squads in baseball, all with the hopes of getting their ballclub a new stadium. While it's no secret that the A's have always been lauded as the cheapest franchise in baseball, their latest move is next-level embarrassing.

The Athletics' only All-Star participant, leftie ace Paul Blackburn was originally going to get sent to L.A. (via Houston) not on a private jet, but on a commercial flight.

When speaking with local Houston reporter Mark Berman Monday ahead of Tuesday night's event, Blackburn said that he was all set to fly commercially until the Astros reached out to him and offered him a spot on their private charter which he gladly accepted.

"It was just brought to me and asked if I wanted to fly with them and I said yeah," Blackburn said. "If Dusty would allow that then yeah, of course."

Blackburn admitted that he felt uncomfortable at first because he didn't know anyone on the flight but they eventually made him feel at home.

“It was fun, they made me feel very welcomed and comfortable. We had some good conversations and laughs, it was a good time."

“It just kind of shows that within baseball, it’s kind of like a brotherhood. Everyone respects each other and tries to help each other out, so I’m really appreciative of the organization for letting me tag along.”

Class act move by the Astros to put aside their divisional rivalry with the A's to fly a man whose own team couldn't even reward their lone All-Star with comfortable travel accommodations. Blackburn is very thankful for the Astros generosity.

"I just want to tell them thank you for letting me get on the charter and find me a ride over here to L.A."

According to Forbes , the Athletics have a $1.18 billion valuation.

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram