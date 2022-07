According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #3 Avid Sucinori – Finger Lakes, R5 (2:58 PM ET) Avid Sucinori has likely been building up to full fitness and looks like the one to beat. She can strike at the third time of asking this season for a barn going great guns at present. Big Time Lady hails from a barn with a good record here and can fill the runner-up slot. Bet Now at FanDuel.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO