Atlanta, GA

Falcons LB Deion Jones Trade: When Is It Time to Move?

By Jeremy Brener
 1 day ago

Deion Jones has been part of trade chatter all offseason long.

One of the biggest offseason storylines still hanging in the balance for the Atlanta Falcons is whether or not the team will trade long-time linebacker Deion Jones.

Just two months ago , the chances of Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones being traded after June 1 were very high.

However, once it was announced that an injury would hold Jones out for the offseason , his trade market shriveled.

The Falcons have about 14 million reasons to trade Jones. By trading him after June 1, the team would take a dead cap hit of just over $5 million while saving just over $14 million.

Teams aren't chomping at the bit to acquire a 27-year-old linebacker with a hefty contract coming off a months-long injury.

There was potential that the team was going to cut or trade Jones by June 1, considering that the team could have saved some cap space. But for now, Jones is not going to be suiting up for the Falcons this summer.

That means more reps are in store for the other linebackers: Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski, Mykal Walker and second-round rookie Troy Andersen , who might be the biggest beneficiary from Jones' absence.

The Falcons took Andersen with the No. 58 pick in April's draft and view him as a long-term part of the Falcons defense.

The 6-4, 235-pound linebacker tallied 147 tackles last season to go along with two sacks. Andersen also recovered a fumble and had two interceptions.

With several players eyeing reps at the linebacker position, it might behoove the Falcons to clear Jones out of the rotation to get these younger players more playing time once he's healthy.

Worst case scenario when this is all said and done? The Falcons keep a very talented player.

But given the team's jolt of depth and youth at the linebacker position , coupled with the opportunity to free the team from $14 million, it's not a matter of if, but when Jones will be dealt.

