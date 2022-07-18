ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Mother, daughter killed in Larimer County flooding identified by family

Lisa Schilling and her daughter, Lily Arguello died after flash flooding in the Cameron Peak burn scar on Friday.

Family and friends identified a mother and her daughter who died Friday when flash flooding in the Cameron Peak burn scar swept away their camp trailer, according to Denver Gazette news partner KUSA.

Lisa Schilling, 37, and her 12-year-old daughter, Lily Arguello, died in the flash flood in the Buckhorn area, according to the family's GoFundMe, created to help with ongoing expenses. A family spokesperson, Lacey Gutzke, confirmed the validity of the GoFundMe to 9NEWS.

Schilling and Lily's bodies were recovered Friday evening, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Read the full report from KUSA here.

