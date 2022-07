All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Chicago is a world-class city with world-class attractions. There is, after all, a reason why so many people have made the city their home. Chicago isn’t just any big city. It is a unique metropolis shaped by its people, history, and geography. No visit is complete without a stroll along Lake Michigan and walk through the adjacent parks or perhaps a visit to the historical Wrigley Field. From the culinary arts to the visual and theatrical, Chicago boasts a wide range of attractions for visitors to enjoy.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO