Maine man dies after dump truck crashes into trees in Rumford

SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man, Samuel Hammond,died in a crash at the intersection of Alfred Road and School Street on July 18. Police say that is not the first crash they have handled at that intersection. After several WMTW viewers reached out, voicing concerns about safety at that...
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a child was hurt on a ride at Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach. Firefighters were called to the amusement park just after 6 p.m. on Saturday and said the 10-year-old boy was hurt on the SuperStar ride.
According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, two people were critically injured in a Wednesday morning crash on Route 4 in North Jay. The crash happened near the intersection of Route 4 and Maxwell Road. Two people, one in each vehicle, had to be extracted by EMTs. According to the article,...
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A deadly crash in Rochester is under investigation. Police said a motorcycle and a car collided just before 4 p.m. Tuesday on Route 202, near the Staples store. The motorcyclist, Kevin O’Sullivan, 57, of Rochester, died from his injuries. The other driver of the car...
FAIRFIELD, Maine — On Monday at around 5:18 PM, Fairfield police were dispatched to a 2 vehicle head-on crash between a truck and SUV on the Norridgewock Road in the area of Mae’s Way. Garrett Greene, 21 of Oakland, was the driver of a truck with passenger Elizabeth...
SANFORD, Maine — One person is dead after a crash in Sanford Monday morning. Police say the crash happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Alfred Road and School Street when a Dodge Ram 3500 collided with a Volkswagen Jetta. Police said the driver of the Jetta,...
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- The Yarmouth Fire Department responded to a call from the Wyman Energy Center Tuesday night. Firefighters say smoke was reported inside the Cousins Island power plant. The building was ventilated and it was determined that there was no fire.
PORTLAND, Maine — A man suspected of killing his girlfriend in a hit-and-run at Acadia National Park is now in custody. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of 35-year-old Raymond Lester of Portland in Cancun, Mexico. Maine State Police charged Lester with murder for the hit-and-run death of...
SANFORD (WGME) -- The Sanford Police Department has released more images of a family that hasn't been seen since early July. The surveillance images show Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen and Nicholas Hansen at the Walmart in the town of Mexico on July 2. The Maine Warden Service is searching...
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- The Maine Fire Marshal's office says a 10-year-old boy was injured Saturday evening on a ride at Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach. Officials say the injury happened on the SuperStar ride around 6:01 p.m. The boy was conscious and alert and taken to the...
(BDN) -- Seventeen people have died of homicides in the first six and a half months of this year, after two more were killed this past weekend in Skowhegan and Lewiston. That figure is just one fewer than the number of people killed in homicides in all of 2021, which puts Maine on track to surpass the modern record of 31 homicides set in 2008 and raise the state’s 10-year average of 22 per year.
LISBON, Maine — A Lisbon man got the surprise of his life after finding what appeared to be a grenade on the property at 2 Spring St. The landlord tells us one of the tenants in the building found the rusted device while digging a stump out of the yard, intending to plant tomatoes next to it.
SANFORD, Maine — Sanford Police continues to investigate and look for three people who have not been seen in weeks. Jill Sidebotham, 28, 38-year-old Nicholas Hansen and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia Hansen left Sanford to go camping in the Phillips area, which is 2 1/2 hours from Sanford on June 28. Police now say they have surveillance video showing the trio at the Coos Canyon Campground in Byron on June 29.
CORNISH, Maine — A 32-year-old man from Baldwin is dead after a collision in Cornish Sunday morning. York County Sheriffs responded to the intersection of routes 5 and 25 just before 9:30 a.m., where investigators say John Washington was operating a 2006 Honda CBR motorcycle on Maple Street (Route 25), when it collided with a 2006 Chevy Equinox on Sokokis Trail (Route 5).
FAIRFIELD, Maine — Two people were injured and a third experienced critical injuries in a head-on two-vehicle crash in Fairfield on Monday night. It happened around 5:18 p.m. on Norridgewock Road, in the area of Mae's Way, according to a news release issued by Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Officer Casey Dugas.
A deadly shooting sparked a police standoff Sunday evening in Lewiston. According to the Portland Press Herald, the shooting was reported at about 5 p.m. in front of a three-story apartment building on Howe Street. Witnesses said the victim was shot several times in the head and died on the...
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - Monday marks 33 years since a woman from Winthrop was found dead in Franconia, New Hampshire. The 1989 killing of Pamela Webb, who was 32 at the time, has never been solved. Webb was last seen alive on July 1, 1989. Her blue 1981 Chevy pickup...
