ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumford, ME

Maine man dies after dump truck crashes into trees in Rumford

By Ariana St Pierre, WGME
WGME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRUMFORD (WGME) -- Police say a New Gloucester man was killed after a dump...

wgme.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Motorcyclist dead after crash on Route 202 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A deadly crash in Rochester is under investigation. Police said a motorcycle and a car collided just before 4 p.m. Tuesday on Route 202, near the Staples store. The motorcyclist, Kevin O’Sullivan, 57, of Rochester, died from his injuries. The other driver of the car...
ROCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rumford, ME
New Gloucester, ME
Accidents
State
Maine State
Rumford, ME
Crime & Safety
Rumford, ME
Accidents
City
New Gloucester, ME
Local
Maine Accidents
New Gloucester, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WMTW

Fairfield crash injures three, one in critical condition

FAIRFIELD, Maine — On Monday at around 5:18 PM, Fairfield police were dispatched to a 2 vehicle head-on crash between a truck and SUV on the Norridgewock Road in the area of Mae’s Way. Garrett Greene, 21 of Oakland, was the driver of a truck with passenger Elizabeth...
FAIRFIELD, ME
WMTW

Police identify Maine man killed in Sanford crash

SANFORD, Maine — One person is dead after a crash in Sanford Monday morning. Police say the crash happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Alfred Road and School Street when a Dodge Ram 3500 collided with a Volkswagen Jetta. Police said the driver of the Jetta,...
SANFORD, ME
wgan.com

Charges expected in crash that injured 3 in Fairfield

The identities of three people injured in a crash in Fairfield on Monday have been released. Police say they anticipate charges related to the crash on Norridgewock Road. 21-year-old Garrett Greene of Oakland was heading south in the northbound lane when he collided head-on with a vehicle being driven by 54-year-old Christopher Merry of Norridgewock.
FAIRFIELD, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Truck#Traffic Accident
WMTW

Portland murder suspect arrested in Cancun, Mexico

PORTLAND, Maine — A man suspected of killing his girlfriend in a hit-and-run at Acadia National Park is now in custody. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of 35-year-old Raymond Lester of Portland in Cancun, Mexico. Maine State Police charged Lester with murder for the hit-and-run death of...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Witnesses describe seeing boy injured on Old Orchard Beach ride

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — An investigation is underway in response to a child’s injury on an amusement park ride in Old Orchard Beach. Multiple witnesses tell News 8 that the boy fell off the Superstar ride at the edge of the park near Old Orchard Street and was hit by a moving cart before the ride stopped.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WGME

Alarming figures show Maine setting a homicide record in 2022

(BDN) -- Seventeen people have died of homicides in the first six and a half months of this year, after two more were killed this past weekend in Skowhegan and Lewiston. That figure is just one fewer than the number of people killed in homicides in all of 2021, which puts Maine on track to surpass the modern record of 31 homicides set in 2008 and raise the state’s 10-year average of 22 per year.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Police confirm sighting of missing Sanford trio, search expands

SANFORD, Maine — Sanford Police continues to investigate and look for three people who have not been seen in weeks. Jill Sidebotham, 28, 38-year-old Nicholas Hansen and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia Hansen left Sanford to go camping in the Phillips area, which is 2 1/2 hours from Sanford on June 28. Police now say they have surveillance video showing the trio at the Coos Canyon Campground in Byron on June 29.
SANFORD, ME
WMTW

Baldwin man dies when motorcycle collides with SUV in Cornish

CORNISH, Maine — A 32-year-old man from Baldwin is dead after a collision in Cornish Sunday morning. York County Sheriffs responded to the intersection of routes 5 and 25 just before 9:30 a.m., where investigators say John Washington was operating a 2006 Honda CBR motorcycle on Maple Street (Route 25), when it collided with a 2006 Chevy Equinox on Sokokis Trail (Route 5).
CORNISH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Three injured in head-on Fairfield crash

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Two people were injured and a third experienced critical injuries in a head-on two-vehicle crash in Fairfield on Monday night. It happened around 5:18 p.m. on Norridgewock Road, in the area of Mae's Way, according to a news release issued by Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Officer Casey Dugas.
FAIRFIELD, ME
wgan.com

Man arrested in connection with deadly Lewiston shooting

A deadly shooting sparked a police standoff Sunday evening in Lewiston. According to the Portland Press Herald, the shooting was reported at about 5 p.m. in front of a three-story apartment building on Howe Street. Witnesses said the victim was shot several times in the head and died on the...
wabi.tv

1989 murder of Maine woman remains unsolved

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - Monday marks 33 years since a woman from Winthrop was found dead in Franconia, New Hampshire. The 1989 killing of Pamela Webb, who was 32 at the time, has never been solved. Webb was last seen alive on July 1, 1989. Her blue 1981 Chevy pickup...
WINTHROP, ME
WGME

Sanford family still missing; police release new surveillance images

SANFORD (WGME) -- The Sanford Police Department has released new photos of a family who has been missing for weeks. Authorities say they continue to receive tips on the whereabouts of Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen and Nicholas Hansen. The Maine Warden Service is searching the Rangeley and Mexico area...
SANFORD, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy