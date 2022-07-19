Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore

One of our locally known natural wonders includes the strangest tourist attraction in the state of New York. New York state is known for some awesome natural wonders. Niagara Falls, Letchworth State Park "The Grand Canyon of the East," and all of our amazing state parks come to mind. But one local tourist attraction at one of our state's natural wonders is getting some recognition as the Empire State's "strangest."
The title of New York Cheesecake is actually one that is historically inaccurate. According to Jonathan Lord Cheesecakes and Desserts, the famous dessert dates back to over 4,000 years ago in the fifth century BC. The ancient Greeks on the island of Samos created the earliest known cheesecake. It was created with patties of fresh cheese that were then pounded smooth with flour and honey.
It could be considered one of the Hudson Valley's Original Tiny Homes. This 1920s cottage in West Park, New York with a Highland, New York mailing address is what old school tiny homes looked light before the movement caught on. Long before people were rolling modern styled portable tiny homes...
Score one for humanity. A heartbreaking Facebook post ended with an outpouring of support in New Paltz, NY. It's another shining example of the power of community in the Hudson Valley. Act of Kindness in New Paltz, NY. "Hey if anyone could put something in the blue fridge today or...
What are you binge watching this summer? Or, what show are you excited for the return of this fall? No matter what show you pick as your favorite, sometimes it is hard to separate the things we see on television from real life. The characters on these shows become a part of our lives in many ways. Now, there is news that one popular show will be coming to a hometown near you.
Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities …...
Incomparable two-time Tony Award Chita Rivera winner will recreate signature moments from her legendary career at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on July 31. In addition to a tribute to her dear friends John Kander and Fred Ebb, the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Charles Strouse and Lee Adams, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim will also be featured, accompanied by her long-time trio.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fair season is upon us with the Saratoga County Fair opening on Tuesday. Here are the upcoming fairs in the Capital Region for the 2022 season. The Saratoga County Fair runs from July 19 through July 24. Admission is $15 for general admission, $10 for veterans, $50 for a season ticket, and free for children under 12 and active military. Fair rides cost extra, with $25 for an all-day pass.
Susie Davidson Powell’s opinions will return subsequent week. Locations and culinary traditions from throughout the U.S. and the globe get name-checked on the menu at Restaurant 605 in Albany: Buffalo, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Oklahoma, Rochester, China, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Spain, Vietnam. Studying the lineup, it is troublesome...
Albany’s free Alive at Five concert series returns for its 33rd season on June 9 presented by KeyBank. Concerts will take place at the Jennings Landing location along the riverfront. Details and line up here: https://www.albanyny.gov/civicalerts.aspx?aid=437. Albany’s signature free concert series premiered in the summer of 1990 with a...
Two 10-year-old Albany Girl Scouts are celebrating their successful opening of a food pantry on New Scotland Avenue. While fifth graders Eva Maddox and Abbey Witonsky say they love their outdoor activities and camping trips with their Girl Scout troop, they wanted to do something to help their community. “We...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Danielle Nichole Munn has opened Witch Slapped, bringing magic to North Street and providing materials, a workshop, a community room, a healing room, and events to anyone willing to learn or experience magic. "Really, the idea is to create community and bonding and education, and allowing...
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Joe Biden's pledge for executive action to combat climate change and proposed changes to the electors law. He also previews the final hearing of the House Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany....
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s that time of the year! The Saratoga County Fair is returning in full for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair runs from July 19 to July 24th. Gates open at 10 a.m. through midnight, aside from Sunday, the fair will close at 8 […]
TV Storm Chaser Hunts Down Tornado in Upstate NY! Watch the video below... Reed Timmer, an American meteorologist known for his work on the Discovery Channel reality television series Storm Chasers, started his hours-long journey through New York on Monday in Albany. Timmer was in Upstate NY hoping to produce a viral video from the storm that meteorologists said could cause heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, down power lines - and even a tornado.
Remember how cool it was to go to toy stores as a kid? It felt like the shelves went on forever with an endless array of everything you wanted in your room. Cool displays of the latest movie action figures, full wardrobes for dolls, hundreds of board games, and, at least in my case, drooling over the fully built LEGO sets - it felt like a dream.
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Lecturer and Adjunct Professor in Communications for SUNY New Paltz and RPI Terry Gipson, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Professor of Law, Director of The Justice Center and Director of Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson.
Glenmont, NY (WRGB) — A wish is being granted for an eight-year-old boy in Glenmont today. Make-A-Wish Northeast New York went above and beyond for Wyatt Tate. Thanks to BBL construction services, Tate got to live a dream many kids probably share, operating heavy construction equipment. This wasn't the...
"I've been married before and so has my new wife. But as soon as we got married, she started calling my parents 'mom and dad.' I find this to be rather bizarre." What would you do? Today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma begs the question.
