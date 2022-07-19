ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

A bitter, unrepentant Boris Johnson will be a curse on the next prime minister | Rafael Behr

By Rafael Behr
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcXpq_0gkxgLSJ00
Boris Johnson at RAF Coningsby, Lincoln, on Thursday. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/No10 Downing Street

An alien visiting Westminster may conclude that Britain has two classes of citizen – a lay herd that elects parliaments, and a priestly caste, the Conservatives, that anoints prime ministers. That is how Boris Johnson first got the job and it is the method that will name his successor.

The candidate list was ceremonially whittled to three by Tory MPs today – Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt ( Kemi Badenoch is out). Tomorrow three become two, whereupon the power of investiture is handed to 160,000 party members.

Related: Tory leadership race live: Kemi Badenoch eliminated as Rishi Sunak tops poll of MPs

There is nothing improper about this arrangement. Eventually, the new leader will have to face the country. But something can be constitutionally permitted and also ridiculous. Most of the past six years has been an experiment in how absurd politics can get before some unwritten rule imposes sobriety. That limit has yet to be found.

The prime minister is whoever the Queen appoints on the basis that they can command a majority in the Commons. An incumbent party can switch leaders between elections, but the fee for novelty is paid in legitimacy.

That tax will be especially heavy on the new tenant in Downing Street for three reasons, or one reason – the outgoing prime minister – viewed from three angles.

First, Johnson’s fall rips up the revolutionary calendar that marked 2020 as Year One of Brexit , and everything that came before as the era of a remainer ancien regime . That delusion, resetting the dial after a decade of Tory incumbency, was fabricated by a personality cult in Downing Street. It treated the 2019 general election as confirmation of the 2016 referendum mandate, and both as extensions of the “Boris” brand – a personal licence to govern uninhibited by institutional checks or law. The revocation of that licence by Tory MPs restores parliamentary supremacy, but with the unintended consequence of reminding the country that we are now in year 13 of uninterrupted Conservative rule.

Second, the leadership candidates struggle to articulate reasons for replacing Johnson that don’t also discredit them and their party. It would be easier if there were a single disastrous policy or standalone scandal that demanded regime change. But the problem was cumulative and vast – a carnival of incompetence and mendacity, in which all contenders for the succession were participants when it suited them and quietly complicit the rest of the time.

In public debates, the candidates have distanced themselves from Johnson. Away from the cameras they must reach out to Tories who pity the outgoing prime minister, believing him the victim of moralising prurience, media hysteria and the bloodthirsty ambition of cabinet mediocrities.

The need to handle Johnson loyalists delicately skews the contest towards the school of Brexit militancy that locates the problem for Britain’s economy in the portion of sovereignty that got snagged on the way out of the EU. The remedy is to pull harder.

Coupled with that view is an expectation that the party will soon repent of its impetuous regicide. That is the third reason why the new Tory leader will struggle for authority. Johnson and his monstrous vanity are not going anywhere. The role of former prime minister will suit his taste for elevated status without any burden of responsibility. He can rely on Fleet Street sycophants to amplify his meddlesome pronouncements and to reinforce the myth of his tragic and premature defenestration.

Related: Tory leadership election: full results after round four

The unrepentant leader gave his party a taste of the future in a rambling, incoherent speech to the Commons defending himself in a confidence motion on Monday. The thrust was that Britain has been blessed with leadership of steel and panache despite subterfuge by pro-Europeans in league with the “deep state”. On the subject of forces conspiring to unseat him, the prime minister promised to reveal “more in due course”. There was no trace of contrition nor any claim to humility.

Johnson’s final weeks in power will combine despotic indolence – milking the job for its perks – with self-pity and spite . He bunked a Cobra meeting on extreme weather, but found time for a jolly ride in a fighter jet. He has turned the cabinet into a kennel of nodding dogs. There is no hint of forgiveness for old enemies, only vengeance .

When Johnson was defending himself against the barrage of resignations that forced him from office, he regularly cited the 14m votes garnered by the Tories in 2019 as if it were a presidential mandate. When announcing his departure in front of Downing Street he lamented overreaction by the “herd” in response to midterm polling doldrums; a needless flinch from “sledging”.

For that view to be vindicated, Johnson will want his successor to falter. It may not be a conscious desire, but he needs history to one day record that the “Boris effect” was a unique force of political magnetism drawing disparate parts of the electorate together. And since he has no loyalty to anyone but himself, the craving to be proved special will overwhelm any care for the success of his party when led by someone else. In other words, he is emotionally invested in the next prime minister’s failure (especially if it is Rishi Sunak , whose resignation as the chancellor has engendered the bitterest grudge).

This would be less of a problem if the leadership contest had begun with an appraisal of what has gone wrong and progressed to a debate of what should be done instead. But that would be a different campaign, speaking to the country ahead of the party, which is not the current exercise.

So candidates must skirmish in ideological niches, bickering over the correct pronunciation of Tory shibboleths – whether the pleasure of tax cuts should be indulged this instant or deferred and savoured just before an election; whether it is EU regulation or “woke” leftism that most suffocates the national spirit of free enterprise.

These are not preoccupations for the vast majority of British citizens, but we must know our place in the constitutional pecking order. It is behind the vanguard, awaiting the judgment of the special ones who will pick a prime minister from their charmed ranks. The winner could then invite the country to confirm the appointment in a general election, but at the risk of defeat, and never getting to do the job at all – a gamble none of the contenders looks brave enough to risk.

So we will get a leader appointed in the weird hybrid mode that is presidential in style, parliamentary in principle and plain weird in practice. The new prime minister will try simultaneously to repudiate and preserve Johnson’s legacy, relying on a hand-me-down mandate that the current jealous holder will not relinquish, because he thinks it is his personal property. The government will be tenuously held together by the flaking glue of deference that treats Conservative rule as Britain’s default setting and accepts a back-row seat on the ritual selection of yet another Tory ruler, as if that is close enough to democracy.

  • Rafael Behr is a Guardian columnist

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I grew up where Liz Truss did, attended the same school. She’s not telling you the truth

Liz Truss may trail Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race, but as the “continuity candidate” to succeed Boris Johnson, she has a hard-right base to please. To that end, she has chosen to repeat old attacks on her home and her old school. She lived and went to school in Roundhay, a leafy suburb of Leeds. I know a bit about it – I grew up there at the same time. I too went to that school.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Emmanuel Macron is 'physically and psychologically exhausted' and 'speculation is growing that he is depressed' as he faces second term with no parliamentary majority

French president Emmanuel Macron is said to be tired and depressed following the loss of his parliamentary majority on June 20. The president is heard sighing in front of his companions, saying 'we are all tired' after a long and bitterly-fought election campaign, according to Le Monde, with friends describing him as 'dazed', 'blocked' and 'absent'.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt will become next prime minister, Independent readers predict

Penny Mordaunt will win the Tory leadership race and become the next prime minister, readers of The Independent have predicted.Ms Mordaunt received 48 per cent of the vote when readers were polled on who would become next Tory leader and Boris Johnson’s successor.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak came second with 23 per cent of the vote. Tom Tugendhat, who readers previously voted the frontrunner from a longer list in a recent reader poll, came third, with 15 per cent of the vote. Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch got eight and six per cent respectively.A commenter with the name AnOldGoat said: “It’s...
ELECTIONS
Newsweek

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi Second NATO Leader to Resign in a Week

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that he will resign from his position on Thursday, becoming the second NATO leader to resign over the past seven days. Draghi announced his resignation after a political party in his ruling coalition, called the 5-Star Movement, failed to support him in a parliamentary confidence vote earlier on Thursday over his plan to address rising living costs, Reuters reported.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#European Union#Uk#Raf Coningsby#Lincoln#Conservatives#Commons
The Guardian

My name is Brian: the prisoner whose treatment put Switzerland on trial

“My relationship to this country is so … ” Brian Keller tails off, searching for the word to describe his feelings toward the nation that has, even in the eyes of UN observers, tortured him. “Strange,” he concludes. “They’ve always treated me as something else, telling me to go back to Africa. I’m from here. My father and grandfather are Swiss.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

‘I said, Don, it’s time for you to reveal’: 50 years later, the truth behind American Pie

A long, long time ago – five decades to be exact – America was roiled by wrenching generational showdowns, massive street protests, and a blazing array of social justice movements. Now, half a century later, similar events and dynamics dominate the public conversation. So, perhaps, it’s poetic that precisely five decades have elapsed since a song that captured all that cultural turmoil, American Pie, became a smash hit. “It’s a song that spoke to its time,” said Spencer Proffer, who has produced a comprehensive new documentary about the song, titled The Day the Music Died. “But it’s just as applicable now.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of ‘checking out’ from No 10 amid heatwave emergency

Boris Johnson is facing allegations of having already “checked out” and “clocked off” as Prime Minister after he hosted an exclusive party and took a spin in a fighter jet ahead of the extreme heatwave.Labour criticised Mr Johnson for being absent from Cobra emergency meetings as the UK prepared for the first ever red extreme heat warning.Downing Street insisted it was “not unusual” for Cabinet ministers to lead such meetings and that MR Johnson’s’s Typhoon flight was “important” to understand the RAF’s capabilities.The UK was facing travel disruption, closed schools and health warnings on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures were...
U.K.
The Guardian

Tony Blair urges western powers to stand up to China

Tony Blair has issued a rallying call to western nations to come together to develop a coherent strategy to counter the rise of China as “the world’s second superpower”. Delivering the annual Ditchley lecture on Saturday, the former prime minister called for a policy towards Beijing of “strength plus engagement” as he warned the era of western political and economic dominance was coming to an end.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

365K+
Followers
87K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy