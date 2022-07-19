ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Creek, WI

Lou Malnati's brings its deep dish pizza to Oak Creek

By Bobby Tanzilo
On Milwaukee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago's iconic Lou Malnati’s will open its fifth Milwaukee area location on Aug. 1 when a pizzeria fires up its ovens at 8171 S. Howell Ave., Suite 300, near Drexel Town Square. Malnati's – founded in 1971 – has four other area locations, in Brookfield, Fox...

onmilwaukee.com

milwaukeemag.com

This Champagne Bar Is Milwaukee’s Newest Brunch Spot

Saint Kate – The Art Hotel‘s champagne bar will soon start serving brunch. Bubbles + Brunch at Giggly will be a weekend treat, serving on Saturdays and Sundays starting July 23. Saint Kate – The Art Hotel’s Executive Chef Paul Funk is behind the new menu. Libations span...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Big Daddy's BBQ and Soul Food moving to new location

Two years ago, Big Daddy's BBQ and Soul Food moved into the space at 2730 N. Humboldt Blvd. in Riverwest. According to a Facebook post, the eatery will move to 9201 W. Capitol Dr. The Riverwest location has already closed and the date of service in the new place will...
FRANKLIN, WI
visitwaukesha.org

Tastes of Summer in Waukesha Pewaukee

Many of our local restaurants and bakeries in Waukesha Pewaukee offer seasonal summer specials you can enjoy for a limited time. Here is a handful of dessert, drink and food specials only around for the season so hurry in to try them!. Beach Bum Bakery. Located on Wisconsin Ave. near...
City
Milwaukee, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Bartolotta Restaurants Will Start Serving Food at McKinley Marina

There’s another reason to hit the lakefront this summer – the opening of a new beer garden operated by The Bartolotta Restaurants, in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks. The Roundhouse at McKinley Marina, literally a round building adjacent to the Milwaukee Yacht Club (1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive), will start its debut season on Wednesday, July 20.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Food truck faves: Pico's Tacos

Join us on Saturday, July 23 for some lakeside munchies at the second annual OnMilwaukee Food Truck Fest. Choose from a menu of 20 trucks and enjoy the live DJ, games and entertainment. It's the biggest gathering of the best food on four wheels. Pico’s Tacos truck is headed here...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

52 restaurants (week 29): Story Hill BKC

Join us on Saturday, July 23 for some lakeside munchies at the second annual OnMilwaukee Food Truck Fest. Choose from a menu of 20 trucks and enjoy the live DJ, games and entertainment. It's the biggest gathering of the best food on four wheels. It’s more important than ever to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Store dedicated to Marilyn Monroe located in Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE — Next month marks the 60th anniversary since the death of legendary model and actress Marilyn Monroe. There is a store in Milwaukee dedicated to her. It is located inside Country Lion Antique Mall and sells goods from T-Shirts, dolls, telephones, purses, jewelry and more, all devoted to Monroe.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Pizza Delivery#The Oak#Deep Dish#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Drexel
On Milwaukee

Little Village Play Cafe opening soon in Tosa

As the mother of two young children (and soon to be three!), Abi Gilman is well aware that the cliche “it takes a village” is a true statement. But at the same time, she knows the village needs to support the parents, too. This at the heart of...
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

AsianRican foods offers new fusion blend on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new restaurant on the city's south side is not only bringing all sort of people together but all sorts of flavors, too. AsianRican Foods, located on 3300 W. Lincoln Ave., marries two cultures together serving sweet and savory dishes. "I am Laotian. My husband is...
WISN

Local ice cream store opens shop during inflation

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Right now, inflation is rising faster than at any point in four decades. Some local businesses say they're struggling to keep up while also managing supply chain issues. During this, a new ice cream shop in Brookfield just opened and the owners are hoping to stay afloat.
BROOKFIELD, WI
On Milwaukee

Collage of classic Milwaukee characters blows up on social media

There’s an image popping up all over social media this week that features a slew of Milwaukee’s most recognizable unofficial mascots. TV attorney David Gruber, the late Frank "Pepperoni Cannoli" Pecoraro, John Hamann aka “The Milverine”, superfan Mike “Freeway” McCarter, the late year-round sunbather and nudist Dick Bacon, and Brother Ron and his Religious Car are repesented in this epic Brew City collage.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Go Valley Kids

Clear Waters at the Pike Lake Unit in Kettle Moraine State Forest

If you’re looking for a great, nearby lake with clean, warm waters in the summertime, and plenty of opportunities for fun and recreation, then pack up and head down to the Pike Lake Unit of Kettle Moraine State Forest! This 522-acre park named after the popular Wisconsin fish, the walleye pike, is also an excellent spot for a family fishing adventure. For those looking to hit a trail, Pike Lake offers a variety of smooth pathways to walk, jog and hike and even encompasses a portion of the Ice Age Trail. With such lush surroundings, the park offers visitors exquisite scenery and opportunities to take a peek at nature, especially the wildflowers that grow over summer.
HARTFORD, WI
TMJ4 News

Safety features added this year at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin State Fair officials say they've added several safety features for this year's event next month in suburban Milwaukee. The enhancements include modular vehicle barriers to direct pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Gate entrances have also been configured to improve better traffic flow as people enter and exit. They will separate those that have pre-purchased tickets from those that still need to buy them.
WISCONSIN STATE
MATC Times

9030 W. North Ave.

Great unit in the perfect location! - New updates! New kitchen with granite counter tops, new cabinets, and new flooring. New Flooring in bathroom as well! This 1 bedroom 1 bath unit that will go quick. The unit includes a refrigerator, stove, storage unit, parking space, and laundry hookups. Owner pays the water/sewer and trash collection. For more information and to set up a showing please call 262-966-9964.
WAUWATOSA, WI

