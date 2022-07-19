ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Watch: Oklahoma CareerTech Students Save 2 Lives While Attending Conference In Nashville

By News On 6
News On 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - A group of Oklahoma CareerTech students recently helped...

www.newson6.com

News On 6

Ukrainian Refugees Arrive In Oklahoma

Two Ukrainian families arrived in Oklahoma to begin new lives. Dozens of people greeted them Wednesday at the Tulsa International Airport, welcoming them to Oklahoma. One of the new arrivals expressed his excitement after entering the terminal, "I'm very excited and feeling good," he said. "Amazing, it's crazy, I can't believe it's happened."
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Girl, 6, Among 3 Fatally Shot In Tent At Iowa State Park

A 6-year-old girl was among three Iowa family members fatally shot while camping in a state park, apparently killed by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself, police said. The victims from Cedar Falls, Iowa — identified in a statement by the Iowa Department of Public...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
News On 6

Another Very Hot Weekend Expected

Some morning showers are possible across the state ahead of another hot weekend. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After Thursday's scattered storms, we’re still in the running this morning for a few additional showers for the next few hours. Higher chances will remain south, but we’ll have a mention near the metro. Later this afternoon, a few additional scattered storms will be possible but not likely. This may be just enough to keep a few spots below one hundred this afternoon, but I’ll continue with triple-digit highs for most of the area, including the metro, along with heat index values near 105 to 110. South winds increase slightly today reaching speeds from 15 to 20 mph. Another heat advisory will be required today area-wide. After today, the mid-level heights are expected to rise and will be too strong to mention any storm activity until later next week before the ridge begins to flatten and weakens.
ENVIRONMENT

