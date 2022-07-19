ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

ATP, Elementary Students in “Thinking Camp”

austincollege.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Austin College Challenge Thinking Camp 2022 involves 65 Grayson County elementary students this week as the College’s Education Department’s future teachers lead students in the focus “The Built Environment: Then and Now.” This is the 16th year for the summer program that grew from an idea...

www.austincollege.edu

KTEN.com

New Sherman, Denison school leaders outline plans

(KTEN) — There is new leadership at both the Sherman and Denison school districts. Students and employees can expect new plans going into the school year. Dr. Tyson Bennett is the new superintendent at the Sherman Independent School District. He and other board members are kicking off the school year with a new program focusing on what it means to be a Bearcat.
SHERMAN, TX
prosperpressnews.com

Bryan County History:African American churches and ministers of Native American Territory

It is clear from the Baptist, Presbyterian, and Methodist records that religion was an important part of life for all the races that inhabited early Oklahoma. There were many missionaries who were active in the region, trying to convert both Native Americans and former enslaved people. Dr. Cyrus Kingsbury was one of those who worked tirelessly throughout Native American Territory. He kept a journal and in 1853 wrote: “Went to see an old colored brother, Dennis Folsom. He is, we think, near death.”
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Oklahoma auditor discusses restaurant probe at Ardmore conference

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Big Five Community Action held its first in-person conference in two years at the Ardmore Convention Center on Tuesday. The non-profit organization works to help individuals and families dealing with poverty. The featured speaker on day one of the Big Five meeting was Oklahoma State...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Water woes in some Grayson County communities

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Communities across Grayson County are tackling water conservation as unrelenting heat coupled with drought conditions are increasing demand for liquid relief. The City of Denison is asking everyone — residents, businesses, industrial buildings — to voluntarily reduce water use. The ongoing hot and...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
Sherman, TX
Education
County
Grayson County, TX
Grayson County, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Sherman, TX
KXII.com

Wishing Well Texoma gives Pottsboro boy his greatest wish

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -From singing on stage with Blake Shelton, to cruising with Mickey Mouse, one might think little Wyatt McKee has it all. Wyatt was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning the left side of his heart didn’t grow. His family is doing everything in his power...
SHERMAN, TX
KWTX

North Texas city council votes to place marijuana decriminalization on November ballot

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Denton city council voted on Tuesday, July 19 to put an initiative to decriminalize marijuana on the ballot this November. The move comes after months of campaigning by Ground Game Texas, a progressive voter engagement and mobilization organization, and Decriminalize Denton. In May, the two groups submitted a petition with nearly 3,000 to place the initiative on the ballot to the council.
DENTON, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Experts warn of foundation woes with blistering Texas summer

DALLAS — As Texans endure this blistering weather, foundation repair companies are advising homeowners to be mindful of their foundation. Skip Keller has lived in Garland for about 13 years. In that time, he has worked with the Parks and Recreation Department, meaning he knows the importance of maintaining a healthy lawn.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Grayson County responds to pushback against jail expansion in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Disagreement over what Grayson County should do with its jail continues as commissioners, and the sheriff’s office responds to the city’s public opposition. Grayson County Judge Bill Magers started commissioners court Tuesday morning acknowledging the opposition. “I have always been an advocate for downtown,”...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
#College Education#Austin College#Education Department
KFOR

A museum in Tishomingo that’s also a major crime scene from 1909

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KFOR) — Visitors to town arriving from the West still stop to take pictures of this old, granite, Romanesque style building on Main Street. Historian Sue Robins is often on hand to show off the treasures inside the Johnston County Historical Society Museum and Chickasaw National Bank Museum.
TISHOMINGO, OK
KXII.com

Local fire departments asking for communities help

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Weather temperatures in Texoma have been around 105 degrees to 110 degree temperatures, but for firefighters when out battling fires, the temperature from the heat of the flames can reach as high as 135° , having heat exhaustion hit the fire fighters within minutes, leaving them in desperate need of hydration.
COLLINSVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Boil water notice ends for Oak Ridge South Gale Water customers

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Oak Ridge South Gale Water System cancelled its boil water notice Tuesday night. The company said sufficient water pressures are maintained. They added affected areas have been thoroughly flushed and chlorine residual is maintained throughout the system. The public water system issued a boil water notice...
DENISON, TX
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
easttexasradio.com

City Of Greenville Offering Cooling Stations

Due to the current extreme heat conditions, the City of Greenville offers information on local cooling stations for residents needing a place to cool off. The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library at 1 Lou Finney Lane, the Reecy Davis Recreation Center at 4320 Lee Street, and the City of Greenville Municipal Building at 2821 Washington Street, will be available during regular business hours. Water will also be open on-site.
GREENVILLE, TX
KTEN.com

Why is gas more expensive in Oklahoma?

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — While gas prices have started dropping from record highs across the nation, the cost for a gallon of regular remains significantly higher in southern Oklahoma than just across the Red River. AAA's latest gas price survey shows the average price for a gallon of regular...
KOCO

Inmate escapes from prison in southern Oklahoma

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — An inmate escaped from a minimum security prison in southern Oklahoma. Arturo Cabrera was sentenced to 14 years behind bars at Howard McCloud Correctional Center in Atoka, Oklahoma. Cabrera was found guilty of carjacking and eluding authorities. The Department of Oklahoma Corrections believes Cabrera is...
ATOKA, OK
KXII.com

Collinsville child hit by car in driveway

COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A child in Collinsville was flown to the hospital after getting hit by a car Monday. The Collinsville Fire Department said a 22-month-old boy was run over by a family member in their drive way. Firefighters said the child was flown to Cook Children’s Hospital in...
COLLINSVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Denny’s making a comeback in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An old diner-style restaurant is looking to make a comeback in Sherman. According to the city, Denny’s is picking up where it left off, remodeling what used to be El Chico’s near the intersection of Highway 75 and Highway 82. Although, this isn’t the...
SHERMAN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kroger planning to close store in North Plano

Kroger plans to close its store at 9700 Coit Road in North Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Grocery store company Kroger is planning to close one of its Plano locations, according to company officials. An exact closing date has not yet been announced for the location at 9700 Coit Road. Kroger announced it plans to open another store in the city and relocate employees to that location, but no specific details have been released. 972-377-7796. www.kroger.com.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Police: 2 men arrested, charged with murder of former OU football player

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two men were arrested earlier this month for the murder of former University of Oklahoma football player Du'Vonta Lampkin, according to an arrest warrant. On July 8, 22-year-old Antwan Franklin and 24-year-old Erick Garcia were booked into the Dallas County jail where they both face a capital murder charge and a combined bail amount of $1.25 million.At approximately 10:10 p.m. May 5, Dallas police responded to a a call at 500 S. Ervay St. When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Lampkin dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His black and white designer backpack, cell phone, and wallet were all missing, police said.Detectives shortly discovered that the location was an Airbnb that was being rented by a friend for Lampkin to stay at while he waited to move into a new apartment. He was due to check out of the apartment the next day.According to the arrest warrant, a detective obtained Instagram records for Franklin and found he suggested robbing Lampkin to Garcia because "he has a lot of money on him" and is "friendly" and has "no gun."
DALLAS, TX

