(FOX 2) - The 2022 Midterm races may not have a presidential election on the ballot, but they will be just as consequential for Michigan voters. Races for statewide offices in the governor's seat, attorney general, and secretary of state are all up for grabs. So are all seats in Michigan's Congressional Delegation and the legislature. There are plenty of local races down ballot to be on the lookout for.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO