Montgomery County, PA

Montco wants feedback in plan to use $161M in pandemic funds

By John J. Moser
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORRISTOWN, Pa. – Montgomery County has a plan to use millions of dollars in pandemic recovery funds, but it wants the community's input. The county is proposing to use $161.4 million in federal funds to build 325 new affordable housing units, new centers for community spaces and services, new health operations...

