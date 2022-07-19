ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stay cool: splash pads and pools open for potential heat wave

By Olivia DaRocha
ABC6.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Ahead of a potential extended heatwave, splash pads and swimming pools are up and ready for those trying to beat...

www.abc6.com

providencedailydose.com

Extended Pool & Water Park Hours Thru Saturday

Due to the heat, the City has announced extended hours for the pools and splash pads. Water parks and pools will offer extended hours, 12pm – 7pm . . . through Saturday, July 23. For a full list of water park facilities and locations, visit the Recreation Department’s website. Dates are subject to be extended based upon additional weather updates made throughout the week.
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket announces cooling centers to beat the heat

(WJAR) — As Rhode Islanders expect a hot week with numerous days in the 90s, the City of Pawtucket is offering some cooling stations to help residents beat the heat. Temperatures can reach dangerous levels for those exposed to the heavy heat. Numerous cooling stations will be offered around...
City
ABC6.com

Upcoming music festivals in Rhode Island cause park restrictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced restrictions made in Newport for upcoming music festivals. The DEM said Wednesday that some parts of Fort Adams State Park will have restricted access from July 22 to 31. The restrictions will affect, “shore access to recreational...
rimonthly.com

What’s Happening to the Crescent Park Carousel?

For generations, the Crescent park Carousel in Riverside has delighted families with its whimsical nostalgia. All that remains of a long-gone amusement park, the carousel was saved by a group of residents that then formed the Crescent Park Preservation Association. They’ve kept the ride going through its riders and donations, but all those years have taken a toll on the structure. Lovers of the merry-go-round may be disappointed to see that the carousel has been closed for the last three years, but they may rest assured that the ride is getting some much needed TLC.
ABC6.com

Rhode Island, Massachusetts open cooling centers ahead of heat wave

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) — Providence will open cooling centers Tuesday for residents in anticipation of this week’s heat wave. ABC 6’s Meteorologist Chelsea Priest said a heat advisory will go into effect for Wednesday, as temperatures reach the mid-90s with high humidity levels. Cooling center locations for...
ABC6.com

3 near-drownings, rip current warnings prompt water safety reminders

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Drowning is one of the leading causes of unintentional injury-related death for children up to the age of 19. And while Tuesday’s three near-drownings across the area — only involved one person in that age range — it’s a potential threat to anyone who steps foot in our waters.
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Located in the heart of the Ocean State, the picturesque town of Warwick, RI, is just 12 miles south of downtown Providence. For area companies, proximity is a strong economic driver, with two-thirds of New England’s population accessible within a 75-mile radius. For locals, however, there’s no real reason to leave home. From retail to recreation, Warwick’s array of amenities coupled with a high-performing education system, quality health care and an engaged citizenry make this one of the best places to live in the U.S. And with a solid median income level relative to average residential real estate values, the rate of home ownership in Warwick sits at 71.5%, significantly higher than the U.S. average. When you add in a rich history and 39 miles of stunning coastline, it’s easy to see why this quaint Rhode Island town is the perfect place to put down roots.
Turnto10.com

Dive team recovers body from water in North Smithfield

(WJAR) — Crews recovered the body of a missing swimmer from the water along Victory Highway in North Smithfield on Wednesday night. Police confirmed to NBC 10 the body was a male in his 20s. North Smithfield Fire Chief David Chartier said crews were called to the scene around...
WPRI 12 News

Weather Alert: Heat Advisory Continues; Heat Index 95-100F

Good Thursday Morning… After soaring to 96 degrees yesterday, the heat continues Today with afternoon highs around 90 The HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect through 8pm Thursday. The combination of hot temperatures and elevated humidity levels will push the heat index, or “feels like” temperature, to 95-100. Early morning clouds and some coastal fog Thursday, […]
