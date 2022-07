Which Italian nobles have swapped the Pantheon for Primrose Hill and the Spanish Steps for the Sir John Soane’s Museum? London, believe it or not, is luring some of Italy’s brightest, grandest and most glamorous young things over – away from the Caravaggios and the Berninis – to the galleries of Mayfair, the dance floors at Annabel’s and the high-powered city boardrooms. These scenesters are high-functioning Italian power players – more bothered about their careers than their pizza topping. They’re swapping Dolce & Gabbana for Burberry; gelato for clotted cream on scones and the Trevi Fountain for the Thames.

U.K. ・ 4 HOURS AGO