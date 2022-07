ANDOVER – Parts of Route 495 were closed for hours Tuesday night because an armed suspect was barricaded inside a car near the Lawrence/Andover line. State Police said the suspect suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the vehicle. WBZ I-Team sources said police were pursuing a bank robbery suspect and the chase ended on the side of the highway. There was a standoff for about three hours. Police described the situation as dynamic and dangerous. Shortly before 10 p.m., police said the suspect shot himself. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital. There is no word on his condition. The highway was reopened Tuesday night.

LAWRENCE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO