We Can’t Wait for the Chainsmokers to Launch Themselves Into Space

By Jon Blistein
 1 day ago
The Chainsmokers, not in space, performing in 2021. Scott Roth/Invision/AP

The Chainsmokers are going to launch themselves — and their music — into space, it’s just a shame we’ll all have to wait until 2024 to see it happen.

According to The Associated Press, the duo has partnered with a new space tourism company, World View, which plans to begin chartering flights in pressurized capsules tied to stratospheric balloons in a couple of years. The Chainsmokers will be on one of those flights and are expected to record a performance inside the capsule as it climbs about 20 miles above Earth.

“We have always dreamed of going to space and are stoked to collaborate with World View to have this adventure and experience,” the Chainsmokers said in a statement. “We know the views of both Earth and space are going to be incredible and inspiring, and we hope to leverage this flight for creativity on future projects.”

Back in May, the Chainsmokers released their fourth studio album, So Far So Good, which followed 2020’s Words on the Bathroom Walls. The two have released a string of music videos for album tracks like “Riptide,” “iPad,” and “High.”

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Tyga Thinks Latinos Are Just Lowrider-Driving, ‘Spicy’ Gordos in New Video

Ever since YG’s “Go Loko” went viral in 2019, Tyga has been trying to recreate that lil crossover moment again and again and again with Latin-inspired songs like “Ayy Macarena” and “Mamacita.” And his latest effort, “Ay Caramba,” has (once again) failed, drawing criticism from Latino creatives over the song’s accompanying music video, which is filled with reductive stereotypes and racist tropes the general public let go of years ago. En pocas palabras: what the fuck is Tyga thinking?
CELEBRITIES
