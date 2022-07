The talk of the 2022 MLB Draft was on the number of kids of former big league players who will get drafted along with the third overall selection Kumar Rocker. After originally getting drafted by the New York Mets in the 2021 Draft, the club decided against signing the young ace due to medical concerns after a physical. Following a stint with the Tri-City Valleycats of the independent Frontier League, Rocker re-declared for this year's draft -- ultimately getting selected by the Texas Rangers.

