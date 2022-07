Gary “Fireball” Elliott, 72, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away July 18, 2022, at home surrounded by family. A celebration of his life is planned for a later date. Gary was born June 11, 1950, in Carrollton, Missouri to Pete and June (Johnson) Elliott. He was raised in Liberty and lived most of his life there. Gary married Sandra Lee Roberts on April 8, 1972, and they raised their son, Gary Jr. He worked for Ford Motor Company for over 31 years in the body shop and working on the line. Gary was a proud member of Local #249. Gary enjoyed spending time outdoors and relaxing with friends and family.

