Texarkana police need your help finding this woman
TEXARKANA, Texas ( KETK ) – She told her victim “the police will never catch me,” according to the Texarkana Police Department.Flint man arrested after being shot by elderly man he allegedly attacked
According to police, 26-year-old Emily Basiliere has a felony warrant for publishing intimate visual material. Since asking for the public’s help to find Basiliere, police have given an update after rumors circulated about the circumstances of her warrant.
“As a matter of practice, we don’t release information that will allow someone to identify a victim of a sex crime so what we can say here is very limited,” police said. “However, we can tell you this to help set the record straight.”
According to police, these are the facts of the case:
- No cheating boyfriend
- No shamed wife
- No pictures sent to prove infidelity
- It did not involve a politician or a police officer
- The victim in this case was not even a man
If you know where Basiliere is now, please give them a call at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.Suspended Angelina County Judge indicted on 21 additional charges
For more information you can visit the Texarkana Texas Police Department’s Facebook page by clicking here .
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 5