Texarkana, TX

Texarkana police need your help finding this woman

By Darby Good, Alisha Tagert
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KETK ) – She told her victim “the police will never catch me,” according to the Texarkana Police Department.

According to police, 26-year-old Emily Basiliere has a felony warrant for publishing intimate visual material. Since asking for the public’s help to find Basiliere, police have given an update after rumors circulated about the circumstances of her warrant.

“As a matter of practice, we don’t release information that will allow someone to identify a victim of a sex crime so what we can say here is very limited,” police said. “However, we can tell you this to help set the record straight.”

According to police, these are the facts of the case:

  • No cheating boyfriend
  • No shamed wife
  • No pictures sent to prove infidelity
  • It did not involve a politician or a police officer
  • The victim in this case was not even a man

If you know where Basiliere is now, please give them a call at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

For more information you can visit the Texarkana Texas Police Department’s Facebook page by clicking here .

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

