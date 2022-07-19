ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonny Perkins: Leeds sign teenage forward after West Ham exit

Cover picture for the articleLeeds have signed teenage forward Sonny Perkins on a three-year deal following his exit from West Ham this summer. Perkins, 18, made his Premier League debut for the Hammers against Leeds in January...

