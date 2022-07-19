Sonny Perkins: Leeds sign teenage forward after West Ham exit

“Tomorrow I’ll wake and think: ‘Bloody hell, the Euros have gone.’ It will be a hard day,” Aitana Bonmatí said. It was late in Brighton and Spain had been close, six minutes from a first semi-final, but it was over now. The selección left England earlier than they hoped and earlier than had looked likely when Esther González gave them the lead. Staff said goodbye, some in tears. A plane was hurriedly chartered for the following afternoon. Sad is not really the word, the midfielder said, not after a performance like that. Anger, frustration: those were the words.

SOCCER ・ 21 MINUTES AGO