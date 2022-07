OKLAHOMA CITY — Should unborn babies be eligible for life insurance?. It’s one of the next issues the legislature will tackle after banning abortion from conception. "Now that we have kind of gotten this hot topic out of the way, we know it was very polarizing this last session, we fought tooth and nail against those bills, how they are here, so now what?" said state Rep. Ajay Pittman, (D) Oklahoma City.

