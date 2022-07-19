ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Wizards reportedly in the mix for Kevin Durant sweepstakes | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the latest reports, the Washington Wizards are emerging as a potential landing spot...

www.foxsports.com

SPORTbible

Latest Picture of Brittney Griner In Jail Leaves People Divided

The latest image of Brittney Griner behind bars following a hearing in a Russian court has left Americans divided over her treatment. The American basketballer recently pleaded guilty to drug smuggling when she was allegedly found carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She told the court, via...
NBA
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Promised To LeBron James And Anthony Davis That He Would Make Sacrifices To Fit With The Team Before He Got Traded, Lakers Insider Jovan Buha Reveals

Over the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have been very focused on making their current Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook make it work. The reason for that is the fact that the current rumors suggest their target, Kyrie Irving, might not leave the Brooklyn Nets after all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DallasBasketball

Mavs Sign Russell Westbrook After Lakers Buyout? A Low-Risk Good Idea

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently saying all the right things when it comes to the idea of Russell Westbrook playing out the remainder of this expiring $47 million contract wearing purple and gold. Perhaps that's due the Lakers and Westbrook not having any other realistic options available with the Brooklyn Nets trying to squeeze LA for draft capital in a potential Kyrie Irving trade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron Has 2-Word Response To Teddy Bridgewater's Statement

Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater called out his fellow peers to start acting like role models. "Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he's gangsta," Bridgewater said. "You went to school, attended those classes, and some even got their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that's on that but the remaining 98.5% are only 'football tough.'
NFL
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team. Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to injury.
NBA
Inside The Warriors

Report: Veteran Free Agent Expected to Join Warriors

After reportedly agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, veteran forward JaMychal Green is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter, stating that Green is working towards a buyout with the Thunder, and is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors once that buyout is finalized.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Patriots Rookie Was Reportedly Released On Monday

The New England Patriots made a minor roster move on Monday a little more than a week before the beginning of training camp. The Patriots waived rookie long snapper Ross Reiter out of Colorado State earlier today. Reiter was signed as an undrafted free agent in the spring. A semifinalist...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

TRADE RUMORS: Shocking Kevin Durant Update

On Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst was on Get Up, and he provided an update on the situation with the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Windhorst: "From what I understand, the trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to trickle. You can still get some Nets folks on the phone if you want to make an offer, but they are not aggressively, I am told, making outgoing calls. The league is about to go on their first significant vacations in two-years, people are scattering to Europe and the National Parks, and Kevin Durant is still a Net and I don't think that's going to change in the short-term future."
BROOKLYN, NY
Lakers Daily

Report: Russell Westbrook had his former agent ‘begging’ Nets GM every day to get Lakers star to Brooklyn

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook recently parted ways with his longtime agent Thad Foucher over some huge differences. During a Spotify Live session, Bally Sports’ Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson mentioned that Westbrook had his former agent urging Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks every day to get the Lakers guard to Brooklyn.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Gerrit Cole Names 1 Team He'd Hate To See Juan Soto On

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto could be available in a trade, and the New York Yankees have been mentioned as a possible destination. For the right price, the Nationals are said to be entertaining dealing Soto, who rejected a 15-year, $440 contract extension from the team. The Yankees might have the money and prospects to make an attractive-enough offer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

