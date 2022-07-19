ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Most Famous Band From Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Although many consider New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit and Nashville as America's music meccas, there are legendary bands from every state in the U.S. Have you ever wondered what iconic band hails from your home state?

Insider compiled a list of the most famous bands from each state. They looked at reputation, record sales and awards, considering each band within their own era, to make their determinations. After all, just because a band is popular now doesn't mean their fame outshines that of the biggest band from a previous decade.

With this in mind, Insider found that Prince and the Revolution are the most popular band from Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about them:

Though Prince and the Revolution achieved veritable success beforehand, it was the 1984 film release of "Purple Rain" — and Prince's coinciding soundtrack — that launched the group into superstardom. The "Purple Rain" album sold over 13 million copies, spent 24 weeks at the top of the charts, and produced hits "When Doves Cry," "Purple Rain," and "Take Me with U."

Want to learn more about Prince's history in Minnesota? Check out Paisley Park, Prince's home and studio. They offer tours, concerts and other events.

