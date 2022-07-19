ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

All 53: DE Amaré Barno Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan
 1 day ago

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers defensive end Amaré Barno.

DE Amaré Barno

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 245

College: Virginia Tech

NFL Stats: N/A

Projected 2022 Stats: 12 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1.5 sacks

Depth Chart Projection: Backup/special teamer

It's easy to see why the Panthers fell in love with Barno during the pre-draft process. A long, lanky, speed rusher that has a knack for making plays behind the line of scrimmage. His numbers fell off quite a bit in 2021 but he's still a very intriguing prospect. He is a very raw version of Brian Burns. The tools are there, he just might be a career rotational rusher and there's nothing wrong with that.

53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock

No sixth rounder is a lock to make the roster but Barno should be in good shape here considering what the Panthers have at the position depth-wise. He won't make much of an impact in 2022 as this will almost certainly be a learning/development year for the Virginia Tech product.

