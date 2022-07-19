ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Chelsea Have Lodged A Bid For Jules Kounde

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cuv81_0gkxWb5t00

The race between Chelsea and Barcelona for Sevilla's Jules Kounde has been moving too quickly to keep up with in the last 24 hours, and the latest update suggests they are neck and neck.

The race between Chelsea and Barcelona for Sevilla's Jules Kounde has been moving too quickly to keep up with in the last 24 hours, and the latest update suggests they are neck and neck.

Barca have managed to agree a four-year deal with the defender's camp, but have yet to send anything official to their fellow La Liga side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLli2_0gkxWb5t00
Kounde hanging out with Aurelien Tchouameni during his summer break.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

The Blues have been trying to complete his switch to the Premier League for months, after agreeing personal terms with the France international at the beginning of the year, but stalls in negotiations have allowed Xavi and co to sneak in.

Nonetheless, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on his podcast on Tuesday afternoon, that Sevilla have received a 'verbal proposal' from the West London club in the region of €50M plus potential add-ons.

The Spanish club want upwards of €60M for the 23-year-old, and with two years left on his contract, they won't be reducing that fee any time soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCClv_0gkxWb5t00
Kounde in action for France.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Romano also foreshadowed that the entire ordeal could be a 'new Raphinha story', after Barcelona managed to steal the Brazilian from right under Chelsea's noses, despite everything pointing towards an arrival at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Spanish giants have only so far made verbal contact over the star and whilst he would be keen on joining Xavi, Sevilla have wanted an answer on his future for a long time so may make an executive decision to accept the only offer they've received.

Read More Chelsea News

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo wants shock Atletico move as Man Utd confirm Lisandro Martinez deal

Football’s transfer machine continues to grind away and speculation is rampant as Premier League clubs and those across Europe look to finalise their squads for the new season.Lisandro Martinez is headed to Old Trafford after Manchester United confirmed they have agreed a deal with Ajax worth up to £57m and the Argentine international defender will link up with his former boss Erik ten Hag.Arsenal were also interested in the Argentina international but missed out on the left-sided centre-back despite the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta appealing to him.In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the verge of a shock move to Atletico Madrid, Armando Broja is edging closer to leaving Chelsea for West Ham, Arsenal are looking to tie up at least one of Oleksandr Zinchenko or Youri Tielemans and Matthijs de Ligt is Bayern Munich-bound from Juventus.Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Xavi
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Bremer joins Juventus, Man City open talks for Cucurella, Dybala unveiled at Roma, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Gleison Bremer joins Juventus as the Italian club wins the race against Inter Milan, who are now working to sign Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic. Manchester City are set to open talks with Brighton for the transfer of Cucurella, as Zinchenko leaves the club to join Arsenal. Let's get to latest:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Fernandes unsure what future holds for Man Utd team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes has admitted he does not know what the future will hold for Manchester United and Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has not joined the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia for personal reasons amid speculation that he could leave Old Trafford for a second time this summer, just 12 months after his return.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Sevilla#Imago#The Premier League#Spanish#Raphinha#Brazilian#Stamford Bridg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Bruno Fernandes praises Man Utd trio after Crystal Palace win

Manchester United have enjoyed a perfect start to pre-season, winning three out of three as they prepare for their final game in Australia against Aston Villa. The latest victory against Crystal Palace was arguably the most convincing of the bunch, with all three of Erik ten Hag’s forwards scoring in a comprehensive 65-minute job.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy