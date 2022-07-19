Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Chelsea Have Lodged A Bid For Jules Kounde
The race between Chelsea and Barcelona for Sevilla's Jules Kounde has been moving too quickly to keep up with in the last 24 hours, and the latest update suggests they are neck and neck.
Barca have managed to agree a four-year deal with the defender's camp, but have yet to send anything official to their fellow La Liga side.
The Blues have been trying to complete his switch to the Premier League for months, after agreeing personal terms with the France international at the beginning of the year, but stalls in negotiations have allowed Xavi and co to sneak in.
Nonetheless, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on his podcast on Tuesday afternoon, that Sevilla have received a 'verbal proposal' from the West London club in the region of €50M plus potential add-ons.
The Spanish club want upwards of €60M for the 23-year-old, and with two years left on his contract, they won't be reducing that fee any time soon.
Romano also foreshadowed that the entire ordeal could be a 'new Raphinha story', after Barcelona managed to steal the Brazilian from right under Chelsea's noses, despite everything pointing towards an arrival at Stamford Bridge.
However, the Spanish giants have only so far made verbal contact over the star and whilst he would be keen on joining Xavi, Sevilla have wanted an answer on his future for a long time so may make an executive decision to accept the only offer they've received.
