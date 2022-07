LEAVENWORTH — A woman on a float tube who missed her takeout point on the Wenatchee River at Leavenworth drowned in the downstream rapids Tuesday, rescuers said. The woman, who had not yet been named by authorities Wednesday evening, was in her late 40s, said Chelan County Fire District 3 Assistant Chief Glenn Brautaset. The fatal incident is the first drowning death on that stretch of the river this summer, and the third so far in Chelan County as a whole.

LEAVENWORTH, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO